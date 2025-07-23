10 Actresses Who Could Play This Fan-Favorite Star Wars Legends Character

The galaxy far, far away is constantly expanding, and with the Disney+ era bringing beloved Star Wars characters from animation and comics to live-action, the clamor for certain fan-favorites from the Legends continuity has reached a fever pitch. Among them, few are as iconic and widely adored as Mara Jade Skywalker. Once the Emperor’s Hand, then a smuggler, and ultimately a Jedi Master and wife to Luke Skywalker, Mara’s complex journey from assassin to hero captivated an entire generation of Star Wars fans.

Her sharp wit, combat skills, and captivating character arc make her ripe for a live-action adaptation. Bringing Mara Jade into current Star Wars canon would not only thrill long-time fans but also introduce a fascinating and incredibly powerful female character to a new audience. The question then becomes, who could possibly embody such a multifaceted and beloved figure?

We’ve scoured the galaxy (or at least Hollywood) to find ten actresses who have the talent, range, and presence to bring Mara Jade to life on screen.

1) Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan has a compelling blend of intensity and vulnerability that would make her a strong contender for Mara Jade. Her extensive experience in action-heavy roles, notably as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji films, proves she can handle the physical demands of a former Emperor’s Hand and Jedi Knight. She brings a certain world-weariness and steely resolve to her characters, qualities essential for Mara’s often cynical yet ultimately heroic nature.

Beyond her physical skills, Gillan has demonstrated impressive dramatic range over her career, capable of conveying deep emotional complexity without resorting to over-the-top theatrics. This subtlety would be crucial in portraying Mara’s internal struggles, her lingering loyalty issues, and her gradual transformation. Her ability to deliver sharp, witty dialogue with perfect timing would also capture Mara’s signature sass and quick thinking.

2) Elodie Yung

Elodie Yung has already proven her ability to portray a formidable and morally ambiguous warrior with a complex past as Elektra Natchios in Marvel’s Daredevil and The Defenders. Her intense physicality and mastery of martial arts would lend incredible authenticity to Mara Jade’s combat sequences, showcasing the character’s deadly efficiency and grace in battle.

Yung also possesses a natural gravitas that suits Mara’s serious demeanor. Her compelling screen presence allows her to command attention even with minimal dialogue, hinting at deep internal conflict and a rich backstory. Her ability to convey both danger and underlying humanity would be vital in portraying Mara’s journey from assassin to reluctant hero. Elodie Yung brings a mature and seasoned quality that perfectly aligns with Mara’s experienced and jaded personality.

3) Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie’s breakout role as Ygritte in Game of Thrones showcased her ability to play a fierce, independent, and quick-witted woman who is more than capable of holding her own in a dangerous world. This experience, combined with her natural charisma and physical appearance, makes her a clear choice for Mara Jade. Leslie has a fiery intensity that aligns well with Mara’s independent spirit and rebellious streak.

Beyond her action-oriented roles, Leslie also has strong dramatic chops, conveying depth and vulnerability in many of her performances. This would be essential in portraying Mara’s complicated emotional landscape, including her initial angst towards Luke and her eventual deep love for him. Her unique voice and piercing gaze would make a memorable portrayal of the Emperor’s Hand.

4) Liu Yifei

Liu Yifei’s performance as the titular warrior in Disney’s live-action Mulan proved her capability to lead a major action-fantasy film with grace, strength, and emotional depth. Her extensive training in martial arts and classical dance would make her an incredibly believable and fluid combatant, perfectly suited for Mara Jade’s exceptional skills with a lightsaber and other weaponry.

Yifei also has a quiet strength and commanding presence that would beautifully capture Mara’s self-reliance and inner resolve. She can convey a great deal of emotion through subtle expressions, which would be ideal for Mara’s often guarded personality. Her portrayal would bring a unique blend of elegance and raw power to the character, making her a truly formidable figure.

5) Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever has rapidly emerged as one of Hollywood’s most versatile young actresses, capable of handling both comedic and intensely dramatic roles with impressive nuance. After her debut in The Last of Us, Dever has proven that she can handle an action role with gravitas; so much so that the role earned her an Emmy nomination. Her ability to portray characters with depth, vulnerability, and a hidden toughness makes her an intriguing candidate for Mara Jade.

Dever’s performances in Booksmart and Unbelievable show her range and ability to dig into complex emotions, from sharp wit to deep trauma. Should Mara Jade be introduced at a younger point in her journey, Dever could brilliantly portray her evolution from a loyal, yet questioning, servant of the Empire to a disillusioned but ultimately heroic figure. Her sharp delivery and intensity would bring a unique freshness to the role.

6) Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott has proven her ability to shine in large-scale productions, most notably as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action Aladdin and as one of the leads in the Charlie’s Angels reboot. Her captivating screen presence, combined with her talent for both action and emotional performances, positions her as a strong contender for Mara Jade. She carries a compelling blend of strength and approachable warmth.

Scott’s versatility allows her to embody characters who are both powerful and empathetic, a crucial balance for Mara Jade. She can portray a version of Mara Jade who is initially hardened by circumstance but capable of growth and deep connection. Her ability to infuse both vulnerability and fierce determination into her characters would be an asset in bringing Mara’s complex journey to life on screen.

7) Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink has captivated audiences worldwide as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things; a prime example of her remarkable ability to portray a character with significant emotional depth, resilience, and a surprising capacity for action. While younger than some other contenders, Sink boasts an undeniable intensity and maturity in her performances that belies her age, making her a fascinating, if slightly more youthful, choice for Mara Jade.

Sink’s portrayal of Max touches on her ability to project a tough exterior guarding a vulnerable core, which is a dynamic essential for Mara Jade. She is adept at communicating a character’s inner turmoil and strength through subtle expressions and powerful moments. If Lucasfilm were to introduce Mara at an earlier stage of her development, Sink’s raw talent and growing presence would be an exciting fit.

8) Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie in Focus (2015)

Margot Robbie has firmly established herself as a powerhouse in Hollywood, delivering captivating performances across a wide range of genres. Her undeniable charisma, sharp wit, and proven ability to embody strong, complex female characters, from Harley Quinn to Tonya Harding to Barbie, make her an exceptional candidate for Mara Jade. Robbie’s screen presence is magnetic and her natural intensity would perfectly suit the former Emperor’s Hand.

Interestingly, Robbie has acted opposite Sebastian Stan, the popular fan cast for a younger New Republic era Luke Skywalker, in the film I, Tonya. Their on-screen chemistry, albeit in a vastly different context, hinted at a dynamic that could translate well to the complicated and ultimately romantic relationship between Mara and Luke. Should Marvel go this route with Robbie while also finally answering both fans’ (and Mark Hamill’s) calls to make Sebastian Stan a young Luke Skywalker, the iconic couple would be perfectly adapted to live action. Robbie’s capacity for both fierce independence and deep emotional connection would be crucial in portraying Mara’s evolution and her eventual bond with the Jedi Master.

9) Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard brings a wealth of experience in action and dramatic roles, as well as a strong connection to the Star Wars universe through her acclaimed directing work on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Her commanding presence and ability to portray intelligent, resourceful, and empathetic characters make her an intriguing choice for a more mature, established Mara Jade.

Howard has a natural authority and warmth that could beautifully convey Mara Jade’s evolution from a jaded assassin to a respected Jedi Master. She excels at portraying characters with strong moral compasses who are still capable of making difficult decisions. Her deep understanding of what does and doesn’t work in the Star Wars universe from a directorial point of view and her ability to bring out nuanced performances would be invaluable in this iconic role.

10) Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is an undeniable force in Hollywood, with a long and distinguished career that includes iconic action roles as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a deep well of dramatic performances. Her ability to convey complex emotions with subtlety, combined with her proven track record in physically demanding roles, makes her a top-tier contender for Mara Jade who, in a way, is quite similar to Natasha Romanoff.

Johansson has a natural intensity and a captivating screen presence that would perfectly capture Mara Jade’s strength and ferocity. She can portray a character who is both deadly and deeply empathetic, which is a crucial balance for Mara’s journey. Her ability to deliver sharp, witty dialogue with perfect comedic timing, alongside powerful dramatic scenes, would ensure a multifaceted and memorable portrayal of the fan-favorite character.