The Last of Us Season 3 Confirmation Should Make A Lot of Fans Happy

HBO’s acclaimed series The Last of Us is officially set to continue its adaptation of the challenging narrative from The Last of Us Part II, with co-creator Neil Druckmann confirming that the upcoming third season will prominently feature Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever) as its protagonist. Speaking at a recent Emmys For Your Consideration event, Druckmann revealed that the creative team is moving forward with the game’s controversial but pivotal structural shift, a decision that will likely be welcomed by a segment of the audience displeased with Bella Ramsey’s portrayal of Ellie. Following a second season where some viewers expressed criticism towards Ramsey, while simultaneously praising Dever’s debut as Abby, this shift in focus promises to delve deep into Abby’s journey, mirroring the game’s structure and satisfying fans eager to see her story take center stage.

“I think it was good to go on that journey to end up at HBO, end up at a place that leaned into those controversial decisions, I guess,” Druckmann stated at the event. “But the decisions are just what the story required, and even now, it’s like I can’t believe that they let us structure the series in this way. Meaning like we just ended season two, and season three is going to be starring — spoiler alert — Kaitlyn.” He added, “I was sure that they wouldn’t let us do this when we started adapting this, but they’ve leaned into what makes, I believe, the story special. And allowed us not only the time but the creative freedom to be able to take these swings, and I think the audience really appreciates that.”

“[It] makes me so happy to be a part of this family and to get to look forward to the journey we have ahead, too,” Dever, also present at the event, expressed her enthusiasm for continuing Abby’s story. “The controversy surrounding Abby was never really a concern for me, just given my first meeting with Craig and Neil, and how wonderful they are, and how talented they are. Getting on set, I’ve never felt so carried on a set in my life.”

Co-creator Craig Mazin also spoke about the show’s willingness to embrace difficult narrative choices, particularly regarding the death of Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) early in Season 2, which sets the stage for the intertwining narratives of Ellie and Abby. “To invest all this time and then go away for a long time and then come back, it’s even more dangerous to do what we did, and that’s why I thought it should be done, because it doesn’t happen enough,” Mazin explained. “I think plot armor is a real problem, and in a show where we try and keep things as grounded as possible, and we want people to feel in real danger, then yes, sometimes the people that we can’t imagine dying die. Because, for me, this is not a show about revenge, it’s a show about grief. Well, how are we supposed to grieve if nobody we truly, truly are invested in dies?”

How The Last of Us Season 3 Will Adapt Abby’s Journey

The confirmation that Season 3 will pivot to Abby’s perspective directly follows the narrative structure of The Last of Us Part II video game, which dedicates a significant portion of its gameplay to exploring Abby’s backstory, motivations, and her experiences in Seattle, parallel to Ellie’s quest for revenge. This means that viewers can expect Season 3 to initially sideline Ellie’s present-day storyline, instead immersing them in Abby’s world as a member of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF). Given that Season 2 concluded around the time of Ellie’s initial rampage in Seattle and her confrontation at the theater, Season 3 will rewind to show Abby’s experiences leading up to and during those same three days, providing crucial context for her actions and the broader conflict in Seattle.

This structural decision aligns with comments from the show’s composer, Jake Staley, who previously hinted that The Last of Us series could extend to at least four seasons. If Season 3 primarily covers Abby’s segment of the game, a potential fourth season would then be necessary to depict the latter portions of Part II, including the eventual convergence of Ellie and Abby’s paths and the game’s conclusion. The showrunners have also indicated a desire to expand upon elements of the game’s world, notably the conflict between the WLF and the Seraphites, also known as Scars. Druckmann confirmed, “Now that we’re renewed for season three, we could say, you will definitely get those,” referring to seeing the war and understanding Isaac’s motivations more deeply. Mazin added, “We will absolutely find out exactly what they’re about, exactly what he wants.”

The Last of Us Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max, with Season 3 now in development.

