10 Coolest Star Wars Vehicles, Ranked

Star Wars has brought tons of cool vehicles to the screen over the decades, and the sci-fi franchise’s inventive starships and land vessels have become iconic cornerstones of the galaxy. Whether for transport, battle, or both, the vehicles of Star Wars almost take on personalities of their own when on screen. They even work to bolster the characterization of some of Star Wars’ most prominent figures. From representing the Empire’s military might to showcasing the talent of a young Jedi-to-be, the wide range of Star Wars vehicles serves as an invaluable element of each story across the universe. Some vessels are much cooler than others, and a definitive ranking has now been established.

On the ground or in the air, the following 10 Star Wars vehicles boast the best designs and features.

10) AT-ST Walker

The All Terrain Scout Transport plays a major role in the Galactic Empire and First Order’s ground combat endeavors in Star Wars. Nicknamed the chicken walker, the vehicle’s two-legged stature walks in a wobbly manner, but the AT-ST’s goofiness doesn’t take anything away from its effectiveness in battle. Equipped with a pair of front blaster cannons and a grenade launcher, the AT-ST can do quite a bit of damage to its foes. The walker bears an intimidating appearance despite being smaller than the AT-AT in size, but the AT-ST always succeeds in instilling fears in the Empire’s enemies.

9) Speeder Bike

Speeder bikes show up at numerous points in Star Wars, used by a variety of characters such as Tusken Raiders and Imperial Scout Troopers. Fast and effortlessly cool as they hover above the ground, the bikes serve as Star Wars’ version of a motorcycle. Speeder bikes are even better than their appearance suggests, though. Their great maneuverability and quickness make them ideal for a hasty getaway or for merely getting from one place to another. Although they don’t hold up too well in combat, speeder bikes remain one of the Star Wars vehicles everyone wishes they could ride.

8) Anakin Skywalker’s Podracer

In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, a young and enslaved Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) builds his own podracer to win his freedom on Tatooine. Although the vessel looks shoddy, its unique appearance and prowess in races elevates its status to one of the best vehicles in Star Wars. Anakin’s podracer proves unbelievably fast and durable, and its yellow accents give it a hint of flair. Even though the podracer doesn’t appear again after The Phantom Menace, it remains a legendary symbol of Anakin’s early days.

7) Imperial Shuttle

The Imperial Shuttle, also known as the Lambda-class T-4a shuttle, appears when transporting stormtroopers, supplies, and high-ranking members of the Empire in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and other original trilogy era projects. The ship’s solid gray exterior seems unremarkable, but it’s the Imperial Shuttle’s triangular wing formation that pleases the eyes. Radiating eminence as it soars among the stars, the Imperial Shuttle stands out as a marvel of Star Wars engineering. Even without any weapons, the vessel ranks as one of the coolest vehicles in Star Wars thanks to its gorgeous silhouette.

6) Millennium Falcon

The Millennium Falcon exists as the most iconic vehicle in Star Wars to date. Despite its age, the warship boasts outstanding maneuverability and a lethal weapons system. Armed with laser cannons, missiles, shield generators, and more, the Millennium Falcon serves as a reliable vessel for transport and combat. The Millennium Falcon made its debut in Star Wars: A New Hope and returned in the sequel trilogy. Piloted by Han Solo (Harrison Ford), the ship sees its fair share of epic battles over time, and sustains plenty of damage as a result. But the Millennium Falcon never seems to go away, evidencing its remarkable endurance. Truly a one-of-a-kind vehicle, the Millennium Falcon will forever be a Star Wars legend.

5) AT-AT Walker

The All Terrain Armored Transport is one of the largest land vehicles in Star Wars. Employed by both the Galactic Empire and the First Order, the AT-AT walker features multiple laser turrets and a heavy shield of armor. The AT-AT’s four legs help it remain sturdy in rough terrain, and the vessel’s tall stature gives it a menacing presence in any environment. AT-ATs looks like giant mammoths stomping around crushing or shooting everything in their path. Thus, the AT-AT walker deserves a spot in the top-5 coolest Star Wars vehicles.

4) TIE Fighter

TIE Fighters are arguably the most threatening starfighters in the galaxy. Deployed by the Empire during the events of the Star Wars original trilogy, TIE Fighters have giant wings and a spherical cockpit. Their fear-inducing yet stylish appearance has become an iconic image since they first appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope. The most distinctive characteristic of the TIE Fighter is the terrifying screeching sound of its engine. A similar screech fills the air when a TIE Fighter fires its laser cannon. Hearing a group of the ships closing for a battle in must be harrowing, and that’s what makes TIE Fighters an intimidating force in Star Wars history.

3) Naboo Royal Starship

Queen Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) certainly travels in style in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, as the renowned politician cruises in a Naboo Royal Starship. The small vessel’s shiny chrome exterior and sleek design is a sight to behold. The Naboo Royal Starship doesn’t incorporate any weapons in its impressive ensemble, but its interior compartments are known to feature only the most luxurious amenities. A striking representation of grandeur in the galaxy, the Naboo Royal Starship ranks among the three coolest Star Wars vehicles.

2) Executor-Class Super Star Destroyer

The largest of the Empire’s ships, the Executor-Class Super Star Destroyer is a grand work of architecture. The vessel’s enormous, dagger-shaped form produces an imposing aura in outer space. Sleek with glowing blue accents, the Executor represents a significant upgrade from the standard Imperial Star Destroyer — whose appearance is plainer and bulkier. The Executor’s array of lethal weapons and defenses includes shield generators, turbolasers, laser cannons, and missile launchers. An emblem of the Empire’s immense military power, the Executor possesses a caliber of aesthetic and battle strength that almost no other Star Wars vehicle can rival.

1) Slave I

Slave I is an elite ship passed from one Mandalorian bounty hunter to another. First owned by Jango Fett during Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the mercenary’s son eventually acquired the vessel and flew it in the original trilogy. Slave I bears a unique appearance, as it takes on a vertical position when flying. The ship’s intimidating physical form likens to a giant moth, and its incomparable structure has made it an iconic Star Wars vehicle. Slave I‘s coolness transcends its look, as the Fetts fortified it with some deadly weapons and solid defenses. Precise blaster cannons, sensors, shields help Slave I navigate combat and avoid destruction at the hands of its pilot’s enemies. Today, Slave I is primarily associated with Boba Fett. The ship has become inseparable from the elite bounty hunter, as its imposing image and battle prowess mirrors Boba’s world-class killing ability. As a result of Slave I‘s eminence on its own and when associated with its iconic pilots, it can only be considered the coolest vehicle in Star Wars.

