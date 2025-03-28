10 Most Unique Star Wars Lightsabers (Including the Lightwhip)

Lightsabers are as synonymous with Star Wars as Darth Vader, the Millennium Falcon or Luke Skywalker. The glowing, energy-emitting sword is powered by kyber crystals and is as deadly and dangerous as it is flat out cool. In early days of the Star Wars franchise, lightsabers were essentially all of the same design: a metal cylindrical hilt with either a blue, green, or red blade; but as the series progressed into new eras, lightsaber designs evolved as well. From Count Dooku’s curved hilt to the breakaway twin hilts of Qimir’s lightsaber in The Acolyte, no two Jedi have the same weapon. Out of centuries of Jedi history and endless variations of lightsabers, some stand out more than others. Let’s check out some of the most unique lightsabers across the galaxy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Darksaber

The name alone makes the weapon sound instantly cool, but the Darksaber’s reputation makes it even cooler. With a unique black blade that’s shaped more like a sword, the Darksaber was forged by the first and only Mandalorian Jedi, Tarre Vizsla. In order to be worthy of wielding the Darksaber, one must win it in battle, which is just about right for the Mandalorians and their warrior culture. The person who rightfully wields the Darksaber has the power to unite the separate clans and rule Mandalore. In the current Star Wars universe, Bo-Katan Kryze is the rightful owner of the Darksaber and leader of Mandalore, like her late sister, Duchess Satine Kryze.

Darth Maul’s Lightsaber

Before Episode I: The Phantom Menace, every Jedi possessed the exact same lightsaber, with the only variation being the color of the blade and sometimes the shape of the hilt. That all changed with Darth Maul in the moment he ignited a second blade from the opposite end of his hilt when preparing to face off against Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn. The surprise revelation of Maul’s double-sided lightsaber was the first of its kind and remains an unforgettable and iconic moment in Star Wars history.

The Inquisitors’ “Red Blades”

Though Darth Maul was the original trendsetter, other dark Force-users began to use double-sided lightsabers years later, but with a twist. The Inquisitors —Force-sensitive Jedi killers operating under Vader’s command—are sometimes called “red blades” due to the color of their sabers. Like Maul’s, their weapons are double-sided. However, the hilts are circular and automatically rotate the blade at rapid speed, allowing them to fight mercilessly and overpower their enemy with sheer speed. If an Inquisitor finds themselves in a battle they know they cannot win, the oscillating saber can be used like the blades of a helicopter, allowing them to take to the air and escape their enemies.

The Lightwhip

Lightsabers are known for the rigidity of the blade, making the weapon similar to a sword. However, there is a rarely seen version of lightsaber that is not only flexible, but acts as a whip. The lightwhip was introduced into the live-action Star Wars universe in The Acolyte, used by Jedi Master Vernestra Rowh. Lightwhips are modified from standard lightsabers and are even more dangerous for both the wielder and their opponent. If the Jedi using a lightwhip does not have full mastery of the weapon, they can easily gravely injure themselves.

Ahsoka Tano’s Third Set of Lightsabers

The lightsabers that Ahsoka Tano constructed after the fall of the Republic are one-of-a-kind in the Star Wars universe. Ahsoka fights with two lightsabers, which is a rarity in and of itself. Her post-Clone Wars set of sabers stands out because no other Jedi in the galaxy wields pure white blades. But what makes Ahsoka’s white lightsabers so unique is the reason behind their color. After obtaining a kyber crystal from a defeated Sith, Ahsoka uses the Force to cleanse the crystal, reversing the dark side’s perversion. Ahsoka’s sabers stand out in a way that marks her as someone who is not a Jedi.

Ezra Bridger’s Blaster Blade

For the first half of season one of Star Wars Rebels, Ezra is a padawan without a lightsaber, due to the fact that kyber crystals are either extremely difficult to find or under Imperial guard. However, Ezra is granted a kyber crystal by Yoda during an experience in a Jedi Temple. With a chance to finally construct his first lightsaber, Ezra surprises his team by revealing a handheld blaster/saber combination. Ezra’s unique design gives him the ability to fight with his lightsaber or switch to a blaster depending on the situation, making him a versatile fighter.

Kylo Ren’s Three-Pronged Weapon

Kylo Ren In Star Wars The Force Awakens Teaser Trailer

Kylo Ren/Ben Solo has a unique weapon that would make even the most powerful Jedi jealous. In addition to the regular cylindrical blade, Ren’s weapon has two shorter horizontal blades at the base, giving the impression of a medieval sword instead of a lightsaber. The extra blades, though small, balance the unstable kyber crystal at the core of his weapon and sets him apart from the rest of the Skywalker family, all of whom carried traditional lightsabers. As leaving his heritage and past behind is one of Ren’s greatest motivations, it only makes sense that he would have a weapon that breaks tradition. Ren’s weapon is a modified variation of an ancient lightsaber known as a “crossguard lightsaber.”

Lightsaber Rifle

The lightsaber rifle is arguably the coolest and most hardcore variation of the weapon in all of Star Wars canon. However, the lightsaber rifle has never been adapted into live-action, and instead only exists in the pages of Charles Soule’s 2017 Darth Vader comic run. The weapon was confined to the Jedi Archives, presumably due to being a relic or too dangerous to be used. However, the Jedi archivist, Jocasta Nu, gets her hands on the rifle saber and uses it against Darth Vader by loading a regular lightsaber in the barrel of the rifle and firing off a blast of energy.

Lightsaber Pike

During the Clone Wars, those who protected Jedi Temples were equipped with “lightsaber pikes.” As the name suggests, the weapon resembles a spear or long stick with a lightsaber blade attached to the end. Some variations of the lightsaber pike were double-sided, while others had shorter blades than normal. The length of the weapon allowed a Jedi to keep his or her enemy at a distance, giving them an advantage in a fight. Temple guards often carried pikes that had yellow blades as opposed to the traditional blue and green used by the Jedi.

Mace Windu’s One-of-a-Kind Blade

One cannot discuss the coolest lightsabers without paying homage to Mace Windu’s iconic purple blade. No other Jedi, past or future, had the honor of wielding such a unique, flashy blade, making Mace Windu stand out among centuries of heroes. Samuel L. Jackson, who portrayed Mace Windu in the prequel trilogy, addressed the origin of the weapon in an interview on the Graham Norton Show, recounting that he told George Lucas, “I want a purple [lightsaber]. I’m like the second-baddest Jedi in the universe next to Yoda.”

Kanan Jarrus’ Collapsible Lightsaber

Kanan Jarrus was only a young padawan when Order 66 was enacted, barely escaping with his life thanks to his master’s self-sacrifice. He spent years on the run as a low level thief, careful to hide his true identity at all costs. Kanan’s lightsaber reflects his reluctance at revealing that he is a Jedi, as the weapon breaks down into two separate pieces that Kanan wears on either side of his belt. When disassembled, the pieces look inconspicuous. But when he snaps them together to reveal a full lightsaber, he is able to take his enemies by surprise.