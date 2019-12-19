Harrison Ford Trends After Star Wars Force Ghost Story Goes Viral
Star Wars has become a pop culture monolith for a lot of different reasons: its expansive lore, its relatable characters, and its surprising plot twists and new installments. On Christmas Eve this year, a key part of the franchise trended on social media -- but for a pretty colorful reason. A tweet from @SWTweets went viral on Thursday, which shared Harrison Ford's reaction to whether or not his take on Han Solo was a Force ghost in last year's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While the interview originally occurred in USA Today in February of this year, Ford's colorful response clearly struck a chord with fans.
"A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is," Ford revealed at the time. "Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!"
When Harrison Ford was asked if Han Solo was a Force ghost in 'The Rise of Skywalker', his answer was 'I have no fucking idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care' pic.twitter.com/YI9laE2Y7J— Star Wars Facts (@SWTweets) December 24, 2020
The interview caused Ford's name to trend on Twitter on Thursday night, as fans celebrated his acerbic approach to the storied franchises he's in, as well as just his general energy in his personal life. Here are just a few of those responses.
The fact that Harrison Ford doesn’t give a single crap about the franchise that defined my childhood is honestly the funniest thing ever to me. I love this man https://t.co/oeRg5GWDZQ— Jerry (@jerryanglesbe) December 25, 2020
Harrison Ford when being asked about Star Wars- pic.twitter.com/2Jn1nsdTaf— Cheese (@DoughnutDoggy) December 25, 2020
When you see Harrison Ford trending on Christmas Eve in 2020, then realize he is just being Harrison Ford #Whew pic.twitter.com/UtptowOKxN— Mare 🐾💙🇺🇸☘️🏒👻 (@SteelCity_Burg) December 25, 2020
Harrison Ford has never been a ghost of the force ... he has been a ghost of the "party"...👍😷😁😁😷👍 pic.twitter.com/kSMLSi8JZj— SheldonHofstadter (@SheldonHofstad5) December 25, 2020
since Harrison Ford is trending, i just wanna talk about this pic.twitter.com/JU4SZucueO— elise (@eliseofficially) December 25, 2020
Harrison Ford be like: “I don’t want to be remembered for just Star Wars” and then stars in shit like this pic.twitter.com/Pisc1qPNj7— ethan is online 🥐 (@peethanisonline) December 24, 2020
Since Harrison Ford is trending, here's the process pics of when Conan mentioned the Holiday Special to him pic.twitter.com/VxTj6IrhJ5— Sidharth Rao (@S_S_R_717) December 25, 2020
Harrison Ford hating star wars compilations are what truly drives the American economy— Wichi’s dinner (@WichisSupper) December 25, 2020