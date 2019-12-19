Harrison Ford Trends After Star Wars Force Ghost Story Goes Viral

Star Wars has become a pop culture monolith for a lot of different reasons: its expansive lore, its relatable characters, and its surprising plot twists and new installments. On Christmas Eve this year, a key part of the franchise trended on social media -- but for a pretty colorful reason. A tweet from @SWTweets went viral on Thursday, which shared Harrison Ford's reaction to whether or not his take on Han Solo was a Force ghost in last year's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While the interview originally occurred in USA Today in February of this year, Ford's colorful response clearly struck a chord with fans.

"A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is," Ford revealed at the time. "Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!"

When Harrison Ford was asked if Han Solo was a Force ghost in 'The Rise of Skywalker', his answer was 'I have no fucking idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care' pic.twitter.com/YI9laE2Y7J — Star Wars Facts (@SWTweets) December 24, 2020

The interview caused Ford's name to trend on Twitter on Thursday night, as fans celebrated his acerbic approach to the storied franchises he's in, as well as just his general energy in his personal life. Here are just a few of those responses.