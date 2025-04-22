Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Release Date & New Spinoff Announced

Star Wars: Visions is coming back to screens later this year with a brand new wave of special anime shorts, and the anime anthology has finally set its release date along with the plans to take it all ever further. Star Wars: Visions has been one of the coolest experiments with the franchise in recent years as Disney and Lucasfilm have collaborated with multiple creators and multiple anime studios for brand new takes on the long running franchise. These have introduced all sorts of cool ideas with the first two volumes of the anthology, and the third is finally on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars: Visions previously confirmed that a third season of anime shorts would be in the works last Fall, and a new update has confirmed that Volume 3 of the anime anthology would be releasing with Disney+ on October 29th. To celebrate the confirmation of its release date, Star Wars: Visions has dropped a special teaser for the new season of shorts showing off the anime studios that will be contributing to the stories this time around. You can check it out below.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 arrives October 29, 2025 only on @DisneyPlus. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/9bGEu1DQZS — Star Wars (@starwars) April 20, 2025

What to Know for Star Wars: Visions Volume 3

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 will be streaming with Disney+ worldwide on October 29th. While many of the shorts will introduce brand new stories, a few of the selections will actually be sequels to popular stories from the very first volume. The studios joining this time around include those who have contributed before, and brand new selections as well such as David Production, Kamikaze Douga, TRIGGER, Production I.G., ANIMA (in a co-production with Kamikaze Douga), Kinema citrus Co., Project Studio Q, Polygon Pictures, and WIT Studio. Details for the new sequel shorts have since been revealed as well.

“The Duel: Payback” is a sequel short to “The Duel” and will feature returning Takanobu Mizuno as director and Takashi Okazaki as character designer. “The Lost Ones” is a sequel to “Village Bride” and features returning director Hitoshi Haga. “The Ninth Jedi” is also getting a sequel with the short, “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope.” But there’s actually going to be a lot more from this short, specifically, as a full spinoff anime series project has been announced to be in the works as well to take Star Wars: Visions‘ anime experiences even further.

Disney+

What Is Star Wars: The Ninth Jedi?

Star Wars: Visions is expanding with a brand new spinoff series dubbed Star Wars: Visions Presents. Announced during Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, Star Wars: Visions Presents was revealed as a new way to expand on some of the stories and ideas seen within Star Wars: Visions. It’s yet to be revealed how this will further expand, but the first of the new spinoff anime series projects coming as a result is Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi. This will be expanding on “The Ninth Jedi” even further with the original creators attached.

Kenji Kamiyama will be returning from the short to serve as director and script supervisor for the new limited series, but a release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. It is currently scheduled for a launch some time next year, however, so there will likely be much more information revealed within the coming year as we get closer to the launch of the next wave of shorts.

Are you excited for Star Wars: Visions Volume 3? Which shorts do you want to see get a full anime series next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!