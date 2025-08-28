The Next Star Wars Movie Is Finally Officially Happening (With Some Big Stars)

There hasn’t been a new Star Wars movie since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but Lucasfilm is gearing up to bring the franchise back to theaters in a big way. Next summer sees the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, and 2027 is when Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter debuts. A standalone story set a handful of years after The Rise of Skywalker, Starfighter has emerged as a very intriguing project thanks to its notable cast. Ryan Gosling was confirmed as the star at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Japan, and it’s already been announced that he’ll be joined by Mia Goth and Matt Smith. Now, as the cameras start to roll on Starfighter, many other high-profile names (including big DC stars) have come aboard.

The official Star Wars website celebrated the first day of principal photography on Star Wars: Starfighter by sharing a behind-the-scenes image of Gosling and his young co-star Flynn Gray resting against what appears to be a speeder in a hanger set. Gray is one of the new cast additions announced. Also part of the ensemble are Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. Check out the BTS image below:

Star Wars: Starfighter Has Assembled an Impressive Cast

As Lucasfilm looks to usher in a new era of Star Wars on the big screen, studio president Kathleen Kennedy has a clear strategy in mind moving forward. Earlier this year, she said she believes the franchise is now in a place where filmmakers can pursue standalone stories that “don’t necessarily have to connect to every little thing that’s been done in Star Wars.” Starfighter seems to be the first movie utilizing this new approach, ideally showcasing the narrative versatility possible in this large sandbox.

One of the benefits of making more standalone films is it opens the pool of available actors. Signing on for a single movie is probably a more appealing prospect than agreeing to a multi-picture contract for in-demand talents like Gosling and Adams. Other than her role as Lois Lane in the DC Extended Universe, Adams has largely steered clear of traditional franchise fare throughout her career. Gosling’s big-budget works have been alongside auteurs like Denis Villeneuve and Greta Gerwig; he’s never appeared in a Marvel or DC movie. It says a lot about Starfighter that Levy was able to get these two onboard. Gosling and Adams have been nominated for multiple Academy Awards and are capable of playing a variety of roles.

It’s also nice to see Aaron Pierre add another high-profile project to his resume. His profile is about to get a major boost when HBO Max’s Lanterns premieres next year. Pierre is playing the DC Universe’s John Stewart. Again, this illustrates the pros of standalone films. DC Studios is probably hoping Lanterns gets multiple seasons (and John Stewart could also appear in movies). Making two long-term commitments to mega franchises might have been too much, but Pierre can fit a one-off into his schedule.

In typical Lucasfilm fashion, character details for everyone are being kept under wraps for the time being. When Goth was cast back in June, rumored plot details suggested her character was part of a group of villains pursuing the nephew of Gosling’s character. Assuming that’s the case, then it looks like Gray could be playing that nephew. The film’s story could be about the bond uncle and nephew share as they go on a life-changing adventure. It’ll be a long time before Lucasfilm is ready to unveil official details about Starfighter, so the rumor mill and fan theories will be churning in the meantime.