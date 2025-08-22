Rey Returns To Star Wars in Unexpected Last Jedi Sequel Before New Jedi Order Movie

While Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey in the Star Wars: New Jedi Order movie is still a ways away, Rey is about to make her official return to the Star Wars universe for the first time since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But don’t expect the new story to illuminate anything related to the Star Wars: New Jedi Order, which is still in the works, according to recent Star Wars reports. Instead, the first story with Rey since Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will dive into the period immediately after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and expand on just what happened between the escape on Crait and the year that passed before Emperor Palpatine announced his return to the galaxy.

According to Lucasfilm Press, Star Wars: The Jaws of Jakku will see Rey return to the desert planet Rey called home to confront her childhood and expand her Jedi training in an Audible Original audio adventure to. She won’t be the only character from the last Star Trilogy to make their return in the project.

Rey Returns In Star Wars: The Jaws of Jakku

“Following the events of The Last Jedi, Rey struggles to let go of her lonely childhood on the desert planet of Jakku. Hoping to have a breakthrough in her Jedi training, she returns to her home world with Finn and BB-8 in tow,” the story’s official synopsis reads. “When they meet a young girl on a dangerous mission to save her family, they travel through pitch-black tunnels beneath the sand where they encounter scurrying gnaw-jaws, a haunting terror from the past, and maybe—just maybe—hope for them all.”

Star Wars: The Jaws of Jakku is produced under the Audible Originals label, crafting the original audiobook as an exclusive on the app. It could also expand a bit on Finn’s feelings after what happened on Crait, and author Cavan Scott also teases that a major Star Wars legend will appear as well. “Out Thursday, 9th October, the exclusive audiobook is set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker and sees Rey struggling with her training under her new master, General Leia Organa,” Scott wrote on their website.

Helen Sadler will provide the vocal performance for the audiobook, while Cavan explained that the story will be told from the first-person point of view of the young girl on Jakku. That means we’ll get her inner workings as Rey and company lead the charge to rescue her family.

The audiobook will be released on October 9th, and is available for pre-order now for $24.95 on Audible. It is also available with a token under Audible’s premium subscription. As for the return of Daisy Ridley’s hero to the big screen, fans will still have to wait a while before it comes up for air.

Rey’s Story Will Continue In Star Wars’ New Jedi Order Movie

While director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still attached to the process, the film has gone through a few writing changes so far and has no scheduled release date yet. Star Wars’ New Jedir Order movie lost its writer, Steven Knight, who shared a bit about his experience.

“There’s a system, and when you engage with it, you know what it is,” Knight said. “You do your bit, you turn in your draft or drafts, as I did, and then the system moves on. I fully expect that substantial amounts of what I did will be in the movie – who knows? But that’s the expectation.”

Rey’s return was first announced during Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, but has gone through a few writers at this point, and has no set release date as of publication. Daisy Ridley is the only returning member of the Rise of Skywalker cast for this new trilogy. Ridley promised a good Star Wars story while speaking with ComicBook in February, and did her best to convey her excitement for the project, praising Knight’s replacement, George Nolfi.

“I have not read the latest script, but I know what’s happening, and I know the story, and I think what feels really good is that George is a phenomenal writer,” Ridley told ComicBook. “I think we’re making sure that this story is the best way, this script is the best way to tell the story, and I think it will be worthwhile. for everyone watching it, and I am very excited, yeah.”

As of now, the Star Wars project is stilll in pre-production. Star Wars: The Jaws of Jakku will release exclusively through Audible on October 9th, and is available to pre-order now.

