Stephen King Dominates Streaming This Week With 3 Trending Movies & Shows (Including His Biggest Ever)

Adaptations of Stephen King’s works have been steadily coming fans way for nearly five decades now, and the 2020s have shown that they aren’t going anywhere. Between theatrical play and streaming debuts, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, The Boogeyman, The Life of Chuck, ‘Salem’s Lot, The Monkey, The Outsider, The Stand, and The Institute have all found varying levels of success. Edgar Wright, Glen Powell, and Paramount Pictures are hoping for the same next month when the new version of The Running Man hits the big screen. But right now, the area King is absolutely dominating is the small screen, where three movies and a new show are all finding many new fans and returning viewers alike.

One of the movies is The Long Walk, which was long thought to be an unfilmable adaptation yet nonetheless scored fantastic reviews and managed to nearly triple its $20 million budget. Now it’s available to rent from the comfort of your own home and, while no numbers are currently available on how it’s doing, if we take a look at how King is doing on HBO Max, it would seem safe to assume it’s doing quite well.

Which King Movies (& Show) Are Dominating HBO Max?

image courtesy of hbo max

According to FlixPatrol, the major new release It: Welcome to Derry was the number one show on HBO Max on October 29, 2025. While the show has proved to be a little divisive with fans of the overarching IP, the positive outweighs the negative. On Rotten Tomatoes it currently has a 76% from critics and an 81% on the Popcornmeter. That show, co-created by It and It Chapter Two‘s Andy Muschietti and fronted by The Toxic Avenger‘s Taylour Paige, will debut new episodes weekly until December 14th, so it will be getting HBO Max some big numbers for another month and a half.

Speaking of Muschietti (who directs the first four episodes of Welcome to Derry), his two Pennywise movies are back in top spots on HBO Max. While Weapons sits in the number on position, It and It Chapter Two sit at, respectively, positions two and three. Rounding out the Top 10 are movies such as Superman and The Substance.

As mentioned, Weapons is currently the number one movie on the whole, but It currently holds the top spot in France and Turkey. As for It: Welcome to Derry, it is the number one show in every locale save for Bangladesh, Denmark, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Norway, Poland, Singapore, and Sweden.

It: Welcome to Derry is a prequel series that shines a light not just on who (or what) Pennywise the Dancing Clown is, but also just what it is about the town of Derry that makes it so nightmarish. Expect mutant babies, severed fingers, and a screaming human lampshade.

You can currently stream It, It Chapter Two, and the premiere episode of It: Welcome to Derry on HBO Max. The Long Walk is available to rent on services such as Amazon Video.

What are your thoughts on the first episode of It: Welcome to Derry? Are you excited for The Running Man?