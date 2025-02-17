Stephen King Fans Are Brainstorming Ideas for a Theme Park (and It’s Perfect)

A Reddit discussion about a hypothetical Stephen King theme park has captured fans’ imaginations, with detailed proposals for bringing the author’s fictional universes to life. The timing of these fan-generated concepts coincides with several high-profile King projects in development, including Max’s IT: Welcome to Derry starring Bill Skarsgård, Mike Flanagan’s ambitious The Dark Tower series and film combination, and Prime Video’s Carrie series. The conversation goes beyond typical haunted houses or horror mazes, with suggestions ranging from interactive rides to full recreations of iconic settings. There are many great suggestions in the Reddit thread, to the point where we hope someone uses it to actually build the theme park.

The most popular suggestions focus on King’s most memorable works, particularly those currently adapted for the screen. For instance, one user, MusicalElf22, proposes transforming IT‘s climactic sewer battle into a boat ride, where visitors would travel through the tunnels beneath fictional Derry, Maine, before encountering an animatronic version of Pennywise. Another fan, Dexley, suggests reimagining Christine as a unique twist on traditional bumper cars where one vehicle operates autonomously and pursues other riders. RED_IT_RUM, in their turn, suggests a “Blaine the Mono” ride, featuring the insane sentient train from The Dark Tower series that challenged passengers to riddling contests.

Redditor Koffiemir offered an extensive list of potential attractions, noting they “wouldn’t know when to stop” with ideas. These included “The Overlook Walking Tour,” recreating the haunted hotel from The Shining where a family faces supernatural torment during an isolated winter. “The Marsten House Ride” would explore the cursed mansion from Salem’s Lot – which recently got a movie adaptation on Max – where a murderer’s evil legacy attracts a vampire to a small Maine town. They also suggested “A Joyland Park Section” complete with Howie the Happy Hound and Hollywood Girls, drawing from King’s 2013 novel about a carnival worker discovering dark secrets at a 1970s amusement park. Finally, the list included “Al’s Diner Food Stop,” the portal to the past from 11/22/63 where a teacher attempts to prevent JFK’s assassination. The cherry on the top, Koffiemir also suggested placing the entire park under a massive dome, referencing King’s novel Under the Dome, where a small Maine town becomes trapped beneath an invisible, impenetrable barrier.

Stephen King Adaptations Continue to Dominate Horror Movies and TV Shows

The broader conversation about a King-themed park arrives during a particularly active period for the author’s adaptations. This week will see the release of The Monkey, a horror-comedy adaptation directed by Oz Perkins that promises to balance jump scares with dark humor. Meanwhile, Edgar Wright’s reimagining of The Running Man starring Glen Powell has recently moved up its release date to November 7, 2025, with Wright promising a more faithful adaptation of King’s original novel than the 1987 Schwarzenegger version. There’s also a film adaptation of King’s The Long Walk in development, with André Øvreda attached to direct.

On the TV front, A24 is developing King’s Fairy Tale as a 10-episode series with Paul Greengrass co-writing alongside J.H. Wyman. Meanwhile, MGM+ will turn The Institute into a TV show starring Ben Barnes and Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker. The time is perfect to be a King fan, and a theme park would only crown the author’s astonishing success.

