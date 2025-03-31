Fan-Favorite Stephen King Movie Finds New Streaming Home Ahead of Remake

Before Glen Powell brings his charisma back to the big screen in the upcoming reboot of The Running Man, the original version of the movie will become available for streaming on Paramount+ on April 1st, and that’s no April Fool’s joke. The adaptation of the Stephen King novel directed by Paul Michael Glaser will become available for audiences to enjoy in the comfort of their homes. The 1987 production featured Arnold Schwarzenegger as the protagonist of the story, with the Terminator star taking audiences on an unpredictable ride full of action.

The Running Man tells the story of Captain Ben Richards, a man on the run who lands on America’s favorite game show, the titular “The Running Man,” where he fights for his freedom while being pursued by would-be assassins. Though this version of The Running Man wasn’t a box office success, eventually becoming a cult classic for fans of the Stephen King story.

The cast of The Running Man also includes María Conchita Alonso, Yaphet Kotto and Jesse Ventura, who took some time away from the ring in order to star in this production (their second collaboration after Predator, released in the same year).

The Running Man will now be available for streaming in the same streaming platform that is home to the A Quiet Place and Mission: Impossible franchises. Viewers will get the experience they need in order to be prepared for one of the most anticipated movies from the upcoming holiday season.

The new version of The Running Man will feature Glen Powell starring as Ben Richards. Powell quickly became one of the biggest stars in the industry after starring in major hits like Anyone but You and Twisters. The Paramount remake will arrive on November 7th, just in time for the holiday box office season, where it will compete against Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good. The stage has been set for Glen Powell to prove once again why he’s quickly become one of the most beloved leading man in Hollywood right now.

The new version of The Running Man will be directed by Edgar Wright, who also wrote the screenplay for the project alongside Michael Bacall. It’s been a few years since Edgar Wright delighted audiences with Last Night in Soho, but the filmmaker is ready to change the tone of The Running Man with his signature visual style and fast-paced action.

The cast of the remake will also feature Katy O’Brian, Daniel Ezra, and Josh Brolin. O’Brian starred alongside Glen Powell in Twisters, the legacy sequel that took the box office by storm last year. Josh Brolin is known around the world for his role as the evil Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.