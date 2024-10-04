Glen Powell's Running Man Remake Gets Release Date

Glen Powell's latest blockbuster has officially landed a release date. On Friday, Paramount announced that the Powell-led remake of The Running Man is set to debut exclusively in theaters on November 21, 2025. Directed by Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead helmer Edgar Wright, The Running Man is based on Stephen King's 1982 dystopian novel of the same name. Production on the film is set to begin this November.

Additionally, Paramount announced new release dates for a number of its 2025 projects. The new horror movie Vicious, which stars Dakota Fanning and Kathryn Hunter, has been moved up from August 8th to February 28th. The animated The Smurfs Movie, which boasts an ensemble cast led by Rihanna as Smurfette, has moved from February 14th to July 18th. The studio's reboot of Naked Gun, which is led by Liam Neeson, has been delayed from July 18th to August 1st.

What Is The Running Man Remake About?

The Running Man is set in a dystopian world where contestants can enter to appear on the TV show "The Running Man" where they must elude police and authorities for an extended amount of time. If they're successful they'll take home a huge cash prize, but for a month's time they'll be hunted by men with shoot to kill orders. The story was already loosely adapted into a movie in 1987, directed by Paul Michael Glaser with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the titular role.

"It was so fun for me because I searched "Edgar Wright" in my email the other day, writing "Edgar." We've been going back and forth on script stuff, and it's so fun," Powell previously said of the project. "The world that Edgar's developed on this thing is just outrageous. It's so good. And really, we're just both such big fans of the Stephen King book, and it's going to be a great character. I'm so fired up about it. But I searched my email, and I searched Edgar Wright in my email, and it came up: I had a wish list of directors that I wanted to work with in 2008 when I moved out to LA that I sent my agent at the time — and Edgar Wright is literally number one. I'm such an Edgar Wright man. And so, the fact that I get to work with him right now is just so damn cool."

Will Glen Powell Play a Superhero?

Given Powell's rising popularity from projects like Anyone But You, Hit Man, and Twisters, some fans have naturally begun to wonder if he will join the superhero space in some capacity. While Powell has not been cast in either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the new DC Universe, he has previously cited Batman as the one role he would be particularly interested in playiing.

"You know I've never gotten a call from DC or Marvel," Powell revealed to The Playlist's The Discourse podcast this past August. "But I'm a fan of everything they do," he added. "I just saw Deadpool [and Wolverine]. I freaking had a blast. I think what Shawn [Levy] and Ryan [Reynolds] did with that is like extraordinary and just such a fun flavor for audiences. And I cheer for them. And I love what [they do]. I think James Gunn, Peter Safran, and what they're doing at DC- I think it's going to be really, really good for that business. So, it's like, yeah, I cheer them all on. I'm a big fan of the movies."

As mentioned above, The Running Man will debut exclusively in theaters on November 21, 2025.