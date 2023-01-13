Storm Reid Explains How She Was Challenged by Her Role in Missing (Exclusive)

Storm Reid is opening up on the type of challenges she faced filming her upcoming mystery thriller movie Missing. The film is a standalone sequel to 2018's Searching and follows June's (Storm Reid) search for her missing mother Grace, played by Nia Long. A good majority of Missing is filmed from the perspective of technology June uses to try and find her mother, who disappeared after going out of the country with her boyfriend Kevin (Ken Leung). From smartphones to tablets and laptops, video calls are prevalent in Missing. Reid went into detail on the type of challenges that came from this method of filming.

ComicBook.com's Chris Killian spoke to Storm Reid ahead of Missing's theatrical release, where he asked her about the challenges in filming for a computer-screen film compared to more traditional formats. "Yeah, I think that was the biggest challenge cause I had never done a computer-screen film before," Reid said. "All of the technological things we had to correct, not being able to have a scene partner, or not having staging and blocking, and things I'm used to. It was a hurdle to jump over at the beginning but once I got the hang of it, the whole team made me feel comfortable. I think it paid off."

Storm Reid Wants to Play X-Men's Storm in MCU

Storm Reid is ready for a spinoff of The Suicide Squad while also eyeing a specific Marvel character she'd love to play. The actor is about to join another franchise this weekend with the release of HBO's The Last of Us, where she plays the character Riley. Of course, Reid was also the daughter of Bloodsport (Idris Elba) in 2021's The Suicide Squad. While the future of the DC Universe is up in the air as fans await announcements from DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, that wouldn't stop Reid from contemplating a return for The Suicide Squad spinoff. She also has her mind set on a particular Marvel role.

In her discussion with ComicBook.com for Missing, Reid spoke about reteaming with Idris Elba and who she'd like to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the topic of James Gunn running the DC Universe came up, Reid was asked if she'd be up for a reunion with Idris Elba for a Bloodsport spinoff of The Suicide Squad. She replied with the one-word answer, "Absolutely."

Next, Reid was asked if there were any particular comic book characters she'd love to play. Her response was Storm of the X-Men, which seems fitting since her first name is also Storm. "I mean, I think it would be fitting to play Storm. I mean why not?" she said. "But, you know, in a perfect world."

When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers... and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.

Directed by Will Merrick and Nicholas D. Johnson, Missing premieres January 20th.