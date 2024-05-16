Bad Boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Are Ride or Die in Final Red-Band Trailer

Summer is off to a Bad start. Sony Pictures released the final Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer and announced that tickets are on sale for the "total blast" buddy cop comedy, which kickstarts summer with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back in action as detective duo Mike and Marcus.

In the fourth installment of the franchise from producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miami's finest become Miami's most wanted when their captain (Joe Pantoliano) is posthumously accused of corruption. "Boys, if you're seeing this, I'm probably dead," Captain Howard warns in a video message. "Whoever gave the order to kill me is in the department. They're coming after you next."

On the run from a US Marshall (Rhea Seehorn) and the target of a dead-or-alive bounty by the Banker (Eric Dane), the fugitives will "have it coming from cops, cartel, and every gang in the city," Dane's villain says in the action-packed red band trailer. Along with weapons expert Kelly (Vanessa Hudgens) and techie Dorn (Alexander Ludwig), it's Bad Boys versus everybody when Ride or Die hits theaters June 7.

Directed by Bad Boys for Life's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who took the reigns from Bad Boys and Bad Boys II director Michael Bay, the fourquel is "what a summer movie is supposed to be," Smith told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm very excited about this one. We want it to feel nostalgic, but we also want the characters to be experiencing things that are age-appropriate and experience-appropriate. It's a challenge to keep it fun and keep it exciting and make sure that the popcorn part is enjoyable, but also letting it be gourmet popcorn. It is popcorn, but it's definitely got some special sauce on it."

"That's the thing that is important [in making] another one: It has to have an emotional base that is interesting and riveting, not just trying to blow some stuff up. At this point in my life, I need the movies to be about something," Smith added. "Part of why Bad Boys works for people is at the heart of it is friendship. At the heart of it is love. At the heart of it is a relationship, and it's the kind of relationship that we all wish we had, somebody that will ride or die with us and for us."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is only in theaters June 7. Tickets are now on sale.