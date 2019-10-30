Here’s How Much All the Streaming Services Cost

It’s a cord-cutting world, at least that’s what marketers and news channels tell us every other day — right? With a massive cable exodus that’s led to the massive growth of streaming behemoths like Netflix and Hulu, each network and media conglomeration wants their very own streaming service.

What started off as a $10 monthly subscription to Netflix has since grown into something much, much larger. We wanted to gather the prices for all subscription services in one spot so that you could price shop and compare between the different options. If a user were to sign up for the most basic ad-free experience (if available) of every service on this list, consumers would have a monthly bill of $133.87. Not that much cheaper than cable, eh?

HBO Max – $14.99

This coming May, WarnerMedia will launch HBO Max, its biggest offering in the impending streaming wars. Officially unveiled at an investor presentation on October 29th, HBO Max will come in at $14.99, a heftier price than anything else on this list. That’s for good reason, though, as the service will include the live HBO channel plus WarnerMedia’s entire library including DC Comics films and television shows, the entire Hanna-Barbera library, Rick and Morty, and hundreds of other properties.

YouTube Premium – $12

What used to be YouTube Red is now YouTube Premium, a potential streaming contender from Google. At $12 per month, many users might be turned off because of the lack of much original programming — especially when considered to giants like Netflix or Hulu. In addition to its flagship Cobra Kai, which is critically-acclaimed season after season, subscribers also get other perks such as ad-free YouTube videos and playing music with the YouTube app minimized on your phone.

Hulu – $11.99

Probably the biggest competition to Netflix on this list, Hulu has a growing list of original content in addition to the licensed properties it carries. Unlike Netflix, which adds licensed shows by the season after its all ended, Hulu has an advantage in that it gets to upload new episodes that day after they air live. Hulu’s ad-free option is $11.99 per month, though the company has a cheaper ad-supported option for just $5.99 a month.

CBS All Access – $9.99

Featuring the likes of Star Trek: Discovery and Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot, CBS All Access’ ad-free option is $9.99/month after a one week trial. Like Hulu, the service does offer an ad-supported option for $5.99 per month.

WWE Network – $9.99

The go-to source for sports entertainment, WWE Network has one package available at $9.99 per month. Though the platform often times has wrestling-centric ads, it’s the lone spot you can watch the wrestling outfit’s monthly PPV…plus it’s full of all kinds of other wrastlin’ content.

Amazon Prime – $8.99

Another major player in the world of streaming video is Amazon with its Prime Video offering. It wasn’t all too long ago where you had to subscribe to the entire Prime service for an annual charge of $100 to take advantage of Prime Video. Now, the Jeff Bezos-led company offers an a la carte Prime Video option for $8.99 per month.

Netflix – $8.99

The company that started it all, Netflix has since switched to three different packages with it’s cheapest “Basic” package starting at just $8.99. The problem there — Basic only streams Standard Definition programming on one screen at a time. To get HD, you’ll have to upgrade to “Standard,” which also gives you the chance to stream on 2 screens at once. If you’re a cinephile, you’ll want to sign up for Netflix’s “Premium” package, which includes streaming of 4K UHD content on four screens at once. For new users, all three packages come with a free one-month trial.

Starz – $8.99

Much like fellow premium network HBO, Starz has a standalone streaming platform available for $8.99 — or, you can add to some other bundles (like Prime Video) for a slight discount.

Crunchyroll – $7.99

Another fan-favorite anime service, Crunchyroll offers one package for $7.99 per month. If you’re dedicated enough to the service, you can sign up for longer periods to get bigger discounts. The three-month option costs $22.99 ($7.66/mo) while the annual subscription is $79.99 ($6.66/mo).

Disney+ – $6.99

The long-awaited service from The Walt Disney Company hits November 12th for just $6.99 per month. As previously announced, the package will also be bundled with an ad-supported version of Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 monthly.

Funimation – $5.99

The go-to platform for most anime fans, Funimation’s ad-free experience starts at just $5.99 per month for a two-screen package. For just two dollars more ($7.99), users get five total streams and a whole host of goodies like offline viewing. If you’re loyal to the platform, you can sign up for Funimation’s “Premium Plus Ultra” package for $99.99 per year, which includes every single offering the outfit offers.

Shudder – $5.99

The lone horror-based platform on this list costs just $5.99 per month, or $56.99 ($4.75) if you subscribe annually. As with most other items on this list, it comes out with a free one week trial.

Apple TV+ – $4.99

The newest addition to this list comes from the Cupertino-based Apple and despite coming from the expensive brand, it’s also the cheapest on the list. Beginning November 1st, consumers can sign up for the service at just $4.99 per month — an amount that surprises most of us.