Power Prequel Series Power Origins Officially Announced by 50 Cent

The Power TV universe is once again expanding with Cutis '50 Cent' Jackson confirming that Power: Origins is in development.

A Power prequel series entitled Power: Origins has been confirmed by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, the co-creator of the entire Power Universe. Jackson officially announced Power: Origins via social media, where he wrote, "You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy coming your way. Power Origins now in development. #PowerUniverse #GUnitFilmandTV".

You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy coming your way. Power Origins now in development. #PowerUniverse #GUnitFilmandTV pic.twitter.com/EMGBi80n4G — 50cent (@50cent) March 13, 2024

What Will Power Origins Be About?

As the tweet from Jackson indicates, Power: Origins will be set in '90s era of New York City, where a young James St. Patrick and Tommy Egan (the main characters of Power) will go through their formative years coming up in the criminal underworld, where James will adopt the alias and reputation of the crime boss "Ghost" while still trying to build a legitimate public life for himself; meanwhile, Tommy will be busy doing the horrible things he did to prove himself in a den of wolves that (at first) see him as a weak fish-out-of-water target.

Power fans also know that Origins will feature young versions of key characters like Angela Valdes and Tasha, the two women who will become romantic rivals across the span of James' life. Obviously these roles will all be recast with younger actors, but still leave from for cameos from original Power series stars Omari Hardwick (Ghost), Joseph Sikora (Tommy), Naturi Naughton (Tasha) and Lela Loren (Angela), among others, like 50 Cent himself (who plays the adult version of Kanan).

Finally, Power: Origins will have clear crossover connections with Raising Kanan, the first Power prequel series spinoff, centered around Ghost and Tommy's longtime criminal mentor, Kanan. Raising Kanan just completed Season 3 and has already been renewed for Season 4, with star Makai Curtis comfortably set in the role of a young-adult Kanan. That series shows how Kanan came from a crime family and had to do some traumatic things to become a power player in the 1990s NYC underworld. A key part of that history is Kanan's time finding and mentoring Ghost and Tommy, while Ghost secretly schemes to betray and take over Kanan's business. It's unclear what level of crossover there will be between Raising Kanan Season 4 and Power: Origins, but it's clear that 50 Cent is taking another big step to making his TV Universe one of the biggest and most successful in media today.

Power TV Universe Explained

The original Power series ran on Starz from 2014-2020, before the series finale announced an expansion into a whole set of spinoff series.

Power Book II: Ghost premiered in late 2020, and follows James St. Patrick's son, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), building his own criminal empire. That sequel series spinoff is now set for Season 4.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiered in 2021 and follows a younger Kanan (Makai Curtis) being raised by his mother Raquel (London Brown), one of two major drug lords in Queens, NYC, during the 1990s. That prequel series spinoff is also set for a fourth season.

Power Book IV: Force premiered in 2022 and is another sequel series spinoff following Tommy as he leaves NYC for Chicago and sets up his own operation, working with various crimelords he met after splitting with Ghost. That series is now set for a third season.

Power: Origins will be the fifth series in the Power Universe.