One Piece Star David Dastmalchian Really, Really Loves the Series

It seems like the One Piece family is getting bigger by the day. As the anime brings in new fans by the day, the team at Netflix just added some new cast members to its take on Eiichiro Oda's tale. Not long ago, the first cast announcement for One Piece season two went live, and it seems like actor David Dastmalchian was vying for the gig as recently as March.

After all, a resurfaced interview with Dastmalchian is making the rounds in the wake of his casting in Netflix's One Piece. The star, who will play Mr. 3, sat down to talk anime and film with Straw Hat Goofy. It was there Dastmalchian touched upon the Netflix adaptation, and it turns out the actor is a really, really big fan.

"If there was a way to be part of something like One Piece which is just so well done. I love the world that they're building and they creating, the fact that they have the ability to bring something to a live-action space that is still true the fact that getting shot with a cannonball – the way [Luffy] stretches and everything," the actor explained.

"I would, as an actor, to me those are the challenges that get very exciting"

Of course, it seems like Dastmalchian was able to convince the team behind Netflix's One Piece that he was ready for the gig. After all, the actor will bring an important member of Baroque Works to life in season two. Dastmalchian will be joined by other newcomers in season two like Jazzara Jaclyn, Camrus Johnson, and Daniel Lasker. So if you haven't been able to check out Netflix's live-action series, you can find One Piece season one streaming now. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

