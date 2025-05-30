7 Strongest Hulk Villains That Still Need an MCU Appearance

Hulk is one of the most important characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, being a founding member of the Avengers. Despite fighting the monster inside, Bruce Banner always does his best to fight for truth and justice. He doesn’t always get the appreciation he deserves, though. Due to rights issues, Hulk hasn’t had a solo movie since 2008, forcing him to play minor roles in other characters’ solo projects. He acts as Tony Stark’s therapist in Iron Man 3, fights against Hela with the Revengers in Thor: Ragnarok, and helps his cousin, Jennifer Walters, learn to live life as a Hulk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Hulk might be stuck on the sidelines, his villains are seeing a bit of a resurgence. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross returned to the MCU in Captain America: Civil War before going full Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, where he was joined by another The Incredible Hulk alum, the Leader. However, they aren’t the only Hulk villains that deserve a shot on the big screen.

1) Wendigo

Marvel’s Wendigo owes its existence to the real-life legend about a spirit that possesses people and makes them crave human flesh. However, the comics version is as much of a physical threat as a mental one, going up against all kinds of heavy hitters, including the Hulk and Wolverine. If he makes his way to live-action, the MCU can pick up on the fight between Logan and Bruce’s alter ego in Deadpool & Wolverine by adding another giant beast to the mix.

2) Brian Banner

Bruce has a pretty rough upbringing in Marvel Comics that the MCU has yet to adapt. His father, Brian Banner, is abusive, and he and his mother suffer through the pain for years. Eventually, an altercation between Brian and Bruce ends with the older man dead. He doesn’t stay that way forever, though, with him returning as a powerful ghost during Al Ewing’s The Immortal Hulk run.

3) Dario Agger

Dario Agger is one of the many characters to go by the Minotaur name in the comics, but he’s the one who has the most beef with the Hulk. He uses his position as CEO of Roxxon Energy to get another villain, Xemnu, on his side and ruin the Hulk’s public image in The Immortal Hulk. The Avenger doesn’t take kindly to Agger’s actions and fights back to ensure the world knows what kind of hero he is. With such rich motivations, if Hulk ever gets another solo movie, Agger is the perfect villain for the MCU to adapt.

4) U-Foes

It’s hard to find villains who can go toe-to-toe with the Hulk because of his incredible strength, which is why it sometimes takes an entire team to give him a challenge. The U-Foes are classic Hulk villains, having a wide range of abilities that ensure the hero can’t get the upper hand. It would take a lot of work to make the bad guys compelling in live-action, but they have potential.

5) Zzzax

Since the MCU already brought back Jamie Foxx’s Electro, it can adapt another villain that makes electricity their calling card, Zzzax. The being comes to life during a terrorist attack that sees a firefight break out near a reactor and causes all kinds of problems for the Hulk. Thunderbolt Ross even puts his mind inside of Zzzax at one point to throw down with Rick Jones. Without a solid backstory, the MCU can have another character take over Zzzax and make it the first Hulk villain that’s not just a giant monster.

6) Bi-Beast

A group of Inhumans wants to create an enforcer, so they build Bi-Beast, an android that’s every bit as strong as Hulk. The villain doesn’t last long, but he gets rebuilt on a couple of occasions. What makes him a good candidate for the MCU is that his iconic double head appears as an Easter egg on the Grandmaster’s headquarters on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok, meaning he already exists somewhere in the franchise.

7) Maestro

When a character is as strong as the Hulk, it’s never a bad idea to have them face off with another version of themselves. Maestro fits that description, being a Hulk from an alternate reality that has Bruce’s intelligence and the beast’s strengths. He uses his brains and brawn to take over the future and destroy anyone who gets in his way. It’s going to take some time travel shenanigans, but the MCU could easily pull off Maestro.

Do you think the Hulk villains on this list are worth adapting in the MCU? What other villains deserve a shot on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below!