New Suicide Squad Trailer Released With Godzilla vs. Kong Theatrical Debut

James Gunn finally revealed the first trailer for The Suicide Squad last week, and it introduced fans to the motley crew of heroes making up this ragtag team (including the delightful King Shark). It appears though that there is a new trailer out in the wild, but it's only available in theaters for those who go to see Godzilla vs. Kong. The new trailer isn't just a new cut though, as it features a ton of new footage and glimpses out even more of the heroes that make up the team, and even new looks at Starro. You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

As you can see, we get a lot more of Peacemaker, Bloodsport, Polka-Dot Man, Ratcatcher, Javelin, and more. We also see them actually taking on threats in some action sequences, including a spotlight for Peacemaker, Polka-Dot Man, and of course Harley Quinn.

Overall this actually gives a much better impression of the overall movie and showcases more of the team than the first trailer, and we get yet another great tirade from John Cena's character, who is set to be a scene-stealer for sure, and it makes more sense than ever why he is getting his own series.

You can check out the trailer above and you can find the official description below.

"Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them. "

The Suicide Squad hits HBO Max and theaters on August 6th and will be available to stream 31 days from release.

What did you think of the new trailer?