Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Spending Time Together at the 2022 Super Bowl

With Los Angeles playing host to this year’s Super Bowl, and hometown Rams playing in the game, the stars were always bound to show up in a big way. NBC’s telecast of the game has shown several big names hanging out in the suites overlooking the field, with the likes of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, and many more attending in person to watch the action unfold. While they haven’t gotten much of the TV spotlight, beloved actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are also attending the game, hanging out together on Super Bowl Sunday.

Reynolds posted a picture of himself and Ferrell in a box overlooking the field on Sunday evening. While both are known as big soccer fans (each co-owning a team), they’ve united for a little American football. Reynolds couldn’t pass up on an opportunity to take a dig at Ferrell, though.

“Will keeps asking me why there’s a fourth down,” Reynolds wrote in the post.

Reynolds and Ferrell have long been a couple of the most popular actors around, but their friendship at the big game can probably be contributed to a new venture coming to Apple TV+ later this year. The two comedic talents are set to star in Spirited, a new musical take on A Christmas Carol. The film, which has already wrapped production, stars Reynolds as Ebenezer Scrooge and Ferrell as one of the ghosts taking him through his Christmas night. Spirited also stars Octavia Spencer. There’s no release date just yet, but Spirited is going to debut on Apple TV+ sometime during the holiday season.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” Reynolds wrote in an Instagram post late last year. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great [Octavia Spencer]… Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Reynolds will next appear in Netflix’s The Adam Project, arriving on the streaming service in March.