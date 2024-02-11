Will Taylor Swift Get Slimed on Nickelodeon's Super Bowl Broadcast?

Nickelodeon is set to broadcast Super Bowl 58 on Sunday alongside CBS, and with Taylor Swift almost certainly in attendance it's natural to wonder if the most famous Chiefs fan will be slimed. Taylor Swift's presence at Super Bowl 58 has been as anticipated as much as both of the teams in the game, so it seems likely she'll be on camera quite a bit, perhaps even more than she was in previous NFL games all season. The Nickelodeon broadcast of the Super Bowl however will be totally different from the regular version, including a ton of Nickelodeon's signature green slime.

Previous NFL game broadcasts on Nickelodeon, including the Super Bowl, have gone about sliming not only people in attendance but also the field itself. In fact any time a game has been scored during an NFL game on Nickelodeon, the entire endzone is coated in slime (virtually) thanks to some CGI slime cannons that appear during the broadcast. Cameras lingering on attendees of hte game have also found people to become victims of virtual Nickelodeon slime. Lest you think that Taylor Swift might be immune from such antics due to her sheer star power, here's a video posted on Nickelodeon's YouTube from earlier this season during the Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs game where she gets slimed:

Nickelodeon's upcoming broadcast of the Super Bowl is called Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom and not only featured a performacne SpongeBob's iconic "Sweet Victory," but in-game commentary from CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle live in the booth joined by none other than SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke). Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) will also appear as a sideline reporter with Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) also providing live commentary. Dora the Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and Boots (voiced by Asher Colton Spence) will also be on hand to explain penalty calls during the game.

Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom also features hijinks throughout the game from fan-favorite villain Plankton; appearances from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; reimagined end zone cannons that fire Slime, Krabby Patties and pickles; undersea AR jellyfish within the stadium; Slime trails and pineapples; and surprise appearances from beloved Nickelodeon characters in the crowd.

(Cover Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)