Save 44% On the Super Colossal ‘Jurassic World’ T-Rex Figure

Earlier this month Entertainment Earth launched a completely insane Doorbuster deal on the 3-foot long Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Colossal T-Rex that brought the price down to only $15.99. Not surprisingly, it sold out in the blink of an eye. If you missed that epic deal, here’s your consolation prize. Entertainment Earth has brought back the T-Rex for a Cyber Week sale, this time slashing 44% off the list price. You can grab it right here for $34.99 with free shipping while it lasts. Amazon has this toy on sale for $49.49 right now, so this is likely as good a deal as you’re going to find on this enormous and awesome dinosaur toy from here on out. Grab it while you can because another sell out is inevitable.

While you’re at it, you might want to check out the rest of Entertainment Earth’s Cyber Week deals to see if there are any other toys that you would like to see under the Christmas tree this year. The official description for the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Colossal T-Rex reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Watch out! It’s a T-rex! From the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie comes this Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex! Watch out! This Super Colossal T-Rex is on a rampage! Approximately 3-feet long when fully assembled, this massive menace is based on the iconic T-Rex. The T-Rex features an articulated jaw, arms, and legs. Swoop down and pick up smaller, helpless dinosaurs with its articulated jaw to swallow smaller prey whole! This amazing T-Rex functions as a neat carrying unit as well. Open T-Rex’s belly compartment to remove any eaten figures.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.