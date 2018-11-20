Get Ready For 75% Off the Super Colossal ‘Jurassic World’ T-Rex Figure Sale

If you’re shopping for for unique toys and collectibles for Christmas, you need to keep tabs on Entertainment Earth. They have some great Black Friday deals going, but their “21 Business Days of Christmas” sale is cranking out some truly ridiculous prices on daily doorbusters.

For example, today’s offering is the 3-foot long Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Colossal T-Rex, which is going to be on sale right here for only $15.99 (75% off) starting at 2pm EST today, November 20th. We’ve been given special permission to post the price of this deal an hour early, so you have time to prepare. You’ll need it, because it will likely sell out in minutes. Amazon has this toy on sale for $49.99 right now, which should put things into perspective. Keep in mind that shipping is free on in-stock orders of $25 or more. If you want to cross that threshold and save a few extra bucks, read on.

Entertainment Earth is also offering Comicbook readers 10% off their order of $100 or more on in-stock merchandise until December 22nd when you use the code “SAVE10CB” at checkout. If you want to take advantage of that deal and / or the free shipping offer, check out their Pre-Black Friday sale, daily deals, and bestselling in-stock items.

The official description for the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Colossal T-Rex reads:

“Watch out! It’s a T-rex! From the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie comes this Super Colossal Tyrannosaurus Rex! Watch out! This Super Colossal T-Rex is on a rampage! Approximately 3-feet long when fully assembled, this massive menace is based on the iconic T-Rex. The T-Rex features an articulated jaw, arms, and legs. Swoop down and pick up smaller, helpless dinosaurs with its articulated jaw to swallow smaller prey whole! This amazing T-Rex functions as a neat carrying unit as well. Open T-Rex’s belly compartment to remove any eaten figures.”

