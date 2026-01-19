The Rip Director and Cast Reveal How Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Made Filming an Action-Thriller So Easy

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunited for a new Netflix movie called The Rip, and the director and cast credited both men with making the movie so easy to make. The Rip stars Affleck and Damon as members of the Tactical Narcotics Team in the Miami-Dade Police Department. The film then focuses on the entire team after a captain is killed and some of the members of the team are under suspicion. The film leads viewers down a road of crooked cops robbing drug houses, and even the two lead characters are not above suspicion. Joe Carnahan, who previously directed the crime drama Narc, knows this genre well.

While speaking to ComicBook, director Joe Carnahan said that it was Matt Damon and Ben Affleck who made directing The Rip so easy to pull off. “These guys are world-class filmmakers. They both own Oscars,” he reminded people. He pointed out that Affleck should have also won a Best Director for Argo, but was “snubbed,” as he wasn’t even nominated for the award, while the movie won for Best Picture. He then said that the two friends are so comfortable working together.

“You’ve got these two really lovely, modest Boston kids, that just are still chuffed to just be part of this whole thing and be working and making movies. And again, you’ve got their 40-plus-year friendship, childhood buddies,” Carnahan said. “It’s like Peyton and Eli Manning, both winning Super Bowls. It just doesn’t happen.” He then said that they are all friends, and they never once questioned if he could pull off this film, as both men are fans of Narc and trusted him completely.

Co-star Sasha Calle was also complimentary of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and how the filmmaking process went. Calle is one of the least-experienced actors in the Netflix release, making her movie debut in The Flash as Supergirl, but also having three years of soap opera experience on The Young and the Restless. The Rip was only her fourth movie. “I was welcomed with so much love and respect and safety,” Calle said. “I think they just created an amazing environment, and I could just do my job. And I had the best time with Ben and Matt, the best time.”

Was The Rip a Netflix Hit?

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The Rip hit Netflix last week, and it was an instant hit. Critics praised the film, with an 83% Rotten Tomatoes rating, which was listed as certified fresh. Most critics pointed to Damon and Affleck’s easy chemistry. Carnahan has also always been a great director of crime action films (he also directed Smokin’ Aces, Death Wish, and Copshop). The cast was also phenomenal, with Steve Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Scott Adkins, and Kyle Chandler all part of the film.

While the movie was released on January 16, it remains in the top spot for the most-watched movies on Netflix, and it isn’t even close, with it far ahead of People We Meet on Vacation, while KPop Demon Hunters sits in third place. It seems The Rip will go down as one of Netflix’s more successful and popular original movie releases, making its slightly higher budget worth it in the end.

