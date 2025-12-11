Supergirl Star Milly Alcock May Have Just Spoiled a Major DCU Cameo in the New Movie

One of James Gunn’s goals with the DC Universe franchise is to have each movie and TV series stand on its own merits, minimizing the amount of “homework” fans need to do to fully understand a specific project. However, the DCU is still a shared universe, meaning crossovers between various storylines and characters should be expected. Whenever a new release arrives, viewers never know who will show up. Peacemaker made a cameo in Superman, and Lex Luthor ended up playing a significant role in Peacemaker Season 2. Next summer sees the release of Supergirl, and while that movie is primarily focused on Kara Zor-El’s personal journey, it sounds like there’s going to be at least one major DCU cameo.

During a press conference attended by GamesRadar+, Supergirl star Milly Alcock revealed that Superman star David Corenswet has a role in the film. When answering a question about the toughest scene to film, Alcock detailed a sequence where she and Corenswet had to speak in Kryptonian. “Oh my god, it was … It was with Superman. And I wasn’t in the suit, and I was speaking … a different language,” she said. “Yeah, that day was really hard, it was, like, 2 degrees. He jumped right in the deep end. Yeah, that was a hard day. The whole scene was in Kryptonian.”

A Superman Cameo In Supergirl Makes Sense

Alcock didn’t reveal additional context about the full nature of the sequence, but it would be reasonable to assume Corenswet won’t have too much screen time in Supergirl. If he had a prominent presence in the film, it could distract from Kara’s personal arc. It’s more likely Corenswet appears for just a scene or two, mirroring Alcock’s own cameo at the end of Superman. While the Supergirl filmmakers were probably hoping to save the Corenswet cameo as a surprise for the premiere, it shouldn’t come as a surprise Superman could appear in the film. Over the fall, Supergirl rumors purported that reshoots were taking place to add new scenes with Superman — possibly explaining why Corenswet’s costume was missing from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

Even if Superman doesn’t have the biggest part to play in Supergirl, his inclusion in the upcoming DCU film makes a lot of sense. Not only is there the familial connection between Kara and Kal-El that can be further developed, it’s been teased that Supergirl will address the DCU’s controversial Jor-El retcon. Actor David Krumholtz, who plays Zor-El, previously revealed he was excited to “further [clarify] what the House of El is all about.” Obviously, the disturbing revelations of the House of El factored heavily into Superman and Kal-El’s arc in that film, so if there’s more information to uncover on that front, he would probably take a keen interest in it. Unlike Kara, who lived on Krypton and saw it destroyed, Kal-El was sent away as a baby, so anything about Krypton’s history could be fascinating to him.

There’s also the potential for Supergirl to lay the foundation for Man of Tomorrow villain Brainiac. Details about how the DCU intends to adapt the iconic antagonist remain to be seen, but depending on how James Gunn and Co. go about things, there’s a way Brainiac could be connected to Supergirl. In some DC stories, Brainiac is the one who causes the destruction of Krypton after he takes the city of Kandor for himself. The newly released Supergirl trailer highlights scenes showcasing the destruction of Krypton and the survival of Argo City. Perhaps Brainiac will be referenced, setting the stage for Superman’s uneasy alliance with Lex Luthor in the 2027 film.

Regardless of how Superman’s appearance in Supergirl ties into the larger DCU, it will be exciting to see these two characters back together again. Their brief moment in Superman was a highlight, illustrating the core differences between them. Kal-El and Kara Zor-El have very different perspectives on life given their wildly contrasting experiences, but they’re still family and have that bond, giving their dynamic a unique edge. Plus, it will be fun to watch them speak in Kryptonian and what context calls for the switch to another language. Superman didn’t feature too much about Kryptonian culture and history, so Supergirl will help flesh out this corner of the DCU.

