Supergirl Will Address DCU’s Controversial Superman Retcon, Teases Star

James Gunn’s Superman was a well-received box office hit that got the DC Universe franchise off to a strong start. However, the film still generated some controversy. Perhaps the most divisive development was the twist involving Jor-El and the truth behind why Kal-El was sent to Earth. Rather than envisioning their son as an inspirational protector, Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van commanded their son to conquer the planet and begin a new future for Kryptonians. Some fans were upset by this revelation since Jor-El has typically been portrayed as a noble individual, but James Gunn has maintained the Superman twist will not be retconned in future DCU projects. In fact, the franchise’s next film should shed more light on it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with Nerdtropolis, Supergirl actor David Krumholtz, who plays the titular character’s father Zor-El, was asked what he could share about the movie. Careful not to reveal too much, Krumholtz teased further exploration into the House of El. “It’s very true to the graphic novel that it’s based on, Woman of Tomorrow … I’ll just say that I’m thrilled to be the next piece of telling the story of Krypton and further clarifying what the House of El is all about.”

Supergirl Can’t Ignore Superman‘s House of El Twist

Image courtesy of DC Studios

In the immediate aftermath of Superman‘s premiere over the summer, fans were quick to point out that the film created a Supergirl problem the DCU would have to address. Whereas Kal-El was sent to Earth as a baby, his cousin grew up on Krypton and saw the planet destroyed. It’s long been confirmed the DCU is adapting that aspect, serving as an explanation for why Supergirl has a rough edge to her (as seen in her memorable cameo at the end of Superman). So, it stands reason to believe Kara Zor-El knew at least some of her family’s plans for Earth. It would be very strange if her movie didn’t touch on this at all, making Krumholtz’s comments encouraging.

The Jor-El twist played a key role in Superman, serving as the foundation for Kal-El’s arc as he reconciled with the true nature of his heritage. While it should at least partially inform the story of Supergirl, fans shouldn’t expect it to be the primary focus of next summer’s film. Using the House of El’s plan for Earth as the basis for another Kryptonian hero’s emotional journey of self-discovery would run the risk of retreading familiar territory, when the goal should be to tell a fresh and exciting narrative. There will likely be something different driving Kara’s motivations in Supergirl, but it will still be interesting for audiences to learn more about the DCU’s House of El.

Krumholtz’s use of the word “clarifying” is fascinating. Jor-El’s message from Superman took on a merciless tone (partially thanks to how Lex Luthor portrayed it in the media), painting the House of El as dangerous people obsessed with power. It sounds like Supergirl is going to add depth to the House of El, illustrating how it isn’t all black and white. The film could touch on the moral complexities of Jor-El’s actions, arguing that he had good intentions (trying to preserve the Kryptonian society he dearly loved) but was ultimately misguided. Another possibility is that Supergirl reveals not all members of the House of El were onboard with Jor-El’s plan, causing friction within the clan. Either way, audiences should leave Supergirl with a greater understanding of Jor-El as a character after only getting a taste in Superman.

In the aftermath of the polarizing Peacemaker Season 2 finale, DC fans are eager to learn more about Salvation, but it seems like they’re going to have to wait for Man of Tomorrow in 2027 for the next chapter of that story. Based on the source material, there probably isn’t going to be an organic place in Supergirl to continue the Salvation thread, so it’s smart to use the film as a means to further explore Krypton, connecting it to the larger DCU in a different way. While the film should still largely work as a standalone feature, it’s exciting to hear there will still be strong ties to the overarching shared universe.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!