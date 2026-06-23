Supergirl’s Viral Drink Cup Gets a Perfect Response From Superman’s David Corenswet & Nicholas Hoult

Supergirl‘s viral drinking cup has received a perfect response from Superman stars David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult. With the next DC Universe movie’s release drawing close, it means the marketing and promotion are ramping up. Nowadays, alongside the usual press tours and videos, that also means popcorn buckets and drink cups from different theater chains, which are now established as a major part of the moviegoing experience, at least for tentpole releases, and Supergirl is certainly no different.

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Among the popcorn buckets and cups already revealed for Supergirl, one in particular received a lot of attention, if not necessarily for the right reasons. A drink cup released by Mexican theater chain Cinépolis, which was designed to look like Kara Zor-El’s blue superhero costume with the character’s coat over the top of it. Unfortunately, it quickly went viral on social media platforms like X because of the flesh-colored jacket, instead looking like, as many pointed out, foreskin (it’s things like that I got into journalism for, truly). Now, that’s drawn a reaction from Corenswet and Hoult, via Entertainment Tonight:

Nicholas Hoult and David Corenswet are just going to let that viral ‘Supergirl’ cup speak for itself… 😅 pic.twitter.com/Xk4X7lmCWn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 23, 2026

“I don’t like that one bit,” Corenswet says, with Hoult interjecting: “I need a lot of those.” Corenswet then adds, “I don’t understand, and I don’t think I want it explained.” Hoult then jokingly begins to say, “It reminds me of…” before the Clark Kent actor laughingly cuts him off with “No no no no no.” So, yeah, it’s safe to say that they see it too.

Does Supergirl Show Popcorn Buckets & Drink Cups Have Gone Too Far?

Cinépolis ha revelado su vaso de Supergirl pic.twitter.com/3CQbu3LynV — Cartoons On The Moon (@CartoonsOTMoon) June 12, 2026

The Supergirl drink cup has, in a way, achieved its aim: going viral as it has will only serve to boost its popularity, making it even more of a collector’s item. It also isn’t the first of Supergirl‘s theater merch to gain attention for the wrong reasons. Previously, the reveal of the Lobo popcorn bucket, which featured Jason Momoa’s character on his Spacehog bike, was highly detailed… but basically a collectible statue, with it able to hold only a tiny amount of popcorn.

We’ve seen this with MCU movies as well, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s web-shooter bucket and cup also getting some attention and sparking some lewd jokes. Deadpool & Wolverine had an intentionally funny one back in 2024, meanwhile, which was riffing on the one that seemingly started the trend, Dune: Part Two‘s now infamous sandworm popcorn bucket. And it’s really a much broader shift in the industry, where collectible popcorn buckets and drink cups, regularly selling for $50 at theater chains, are now one of the biggest ways of cashing in on a new movie release, and often quickly selling out.

The price of them is what should really be raising eyebrows, but if it helps theaters after a tumultuous few years and further drives people to the movies, then it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Supergirl‘s popcorn bucket is at least a lot more standard, with a collectible tin that features a small Krypto figure flying on the side of it.

Popcorn buckets and drink cups aside, it remains to be seen what business Supergirl does at the box office in its opening weekend. It’s currently projected for a domestic opening of $50-55 million; Superman debuted to $125m last year, but is a more well-established character, and that movie had a bigger budget (reportedly around $225m, compared to an estimated $170m for Supergirl), and opened with more screens. Hopefully, whatever Supergirl makes, it’ll do well enough for the DCU, and the future of Milly Alcock’s character is at least secured, with her confirmed to have a big role in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

Supergirl hits theaters on June 26, 2026.

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