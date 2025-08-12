Superman’s Digital Release Date Confirmed (& It’s Surprisingly Soon)

This summer, the DC Universe franchise had its true coming out party with the release of Superman, DC Studios’ first theatrical feature. Kickstarting a new era of DC Comics adaptations on the big screen, Superman had a lot riding on it and it delivered on all fronts, becoming a well-received box office hit. Now that many fans have gotten a chance to see the film in theaters, they’re probably wondering when they can watch it again from the comfort of home. Fortunately, they don’t have to wait too long. Today, Warner Bros. announced Superman will be available on digital platforms such as Apple and Amazon starting August 15th. The physical release (4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD) follows on September 23rd.

Digital copies of Superman will include commentary from director James Gunn, a gag reel, and deleted scenes as special features. The physical release comes packed with even more supplemental material that explores the making of the film. Check out a list of the features in the space below:

Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle – (5:32)

Adventures in Making Superman Featurette (60:00)

Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy – Featurette (6:05)

Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain – Featurette (5:18)

Kryptunes: The Music of Superman – Featurette (6:31)

Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born – Featurette (5:54)

Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns – Featurette (5:23)

The Ultimate Villain – Featurette (5:30)

The Justice Gang – Featurette (10:37)

A New Era: DC Takes Off – Featurette (4:53)

