DC Launches New Superman and Krypto Products Ahead of National Dog Day

Thanks to his scene-stealing antics, Krypto quickly became a fan favorite in James Gunn’s Superman. Taking full advantage of the adorable canine’s role in the film, PetSmart and Sassy Woof have launched their own collections of Superman-related dog products just in time for National Dog Day (which takes place on Tuesday, August 26th). DC fans looking to celebrate the occasion with their furry companions can now shop from a wide selection of items that includes everything from pup attire to harnesses for walks. PetSmart is home to the Pets + People Superman collection, while Sassy Woof has the Superman pet collection.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At PetSmart, fans can find the following items:

Rubie’s Superman Pet Costume Cape (available in 5 sizes)

Superman DC Comics Flying Logo T-Shirt For Dogs (available in 5 sizes)

DC Comics Superman Plush Toy 9″

DC Comics Superman Plush Symbol Dog Toy 8″

DC Comics Superman Plush Dog Rope

DC Comics Superman Crinkle Comic Book Toy 10″

Buckle-Down Superman Dog Collar and Leash Set (available in 3 sizes and 2 colors)

Sassy Woof Superman Waste Bag Holder

Sassy Woof Superman Dog Leash: 5-ft long

Sassy Woof Superman Dog Collar (available in 4 sizes)

Sassy Woof Superman Dog Harness (available in 6 sizes)

Rubie’s Pet Shop Halloween Superman Dog and Cat Costume (available in 4 sizes)

Rubie’s Pet Shop Halloween Cuddly Superman Dog Costume

DC Comics Krypto the Superdog Push Toy 7.5″

If you’re shopping at Sassy Woof, you can get the following items either as a bundle or individually. The collar and harness are available in the same multiple sizes as PetSmart:

Sassy Woof Superman Waste Bag Holder

Sassy Woof Superman Dog Leash

Sassy Woof Superman Dog Collar

Sassy Woof Superman Dog Harness

Superman‘s Krypto Has a Personal Connection to James Gunn

Anyone who’s seen Superman knows Krypto isn’t necessarily the most-behaved dog out there. There’s a good reason for that. When writing the Superman script, Gunn drew from his own experiences with Ozu, a rescue dog he adopted. During a special look at Superman that aired during the Puppy Bowl earlier this year, Gunn shared that Ozu was the inspiration for Krypto. When Ozu first arrived at the Gunn household, he was “problematic to say the least” as he destroyed furniture, shoes, and even Gunn’s laptop.

As Gunn was going through these growing pains with Ozu, he thought to himself, “Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?” This paved the way for Krypto to become part of Superman and, in Gunn’s words, “change the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.”

Sadly, Krypto’s super powers make it impossible for him to have human friends (Gunn says Krypto could tear other people up — even accidentally). But Ozu and all the other real-world dogs can channel their inner Krypto this National Dog Day with these fun products.