James Gunn Says Eagly is Better Than Krypto (& Settles Who Would Win A Fight)

James Gunn was a busy man at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. Not only did attend the panel for the second season of Peacemaker, which will debut on HBO Max next month, but the co-head of DC Studios also appeared at Peacefest, an activation on site of San Diego Comic-Con to promote the John Cena-led series. His appearance at San Diego Comic-Con marked his first public appearance since the release of Superman and the long extensive press tour Gunn and the cast embarked on to celebrate its release. So, it’s not surprising then that Gunn sought to have some fun, by comparing two of the biggest super pets currently within the DC Universe: Eagly and Krypto.

During the panel for Peacemaker Season 2, James Gunn was asked who was the better super pet: Eagly or Krypto? Both John Cena and Gunn agreed that Eagly was the better pet of the two. Gunn’s reasoning was that Eagly was better behaved than Krypto was, something that fans can surely agree on. After all, Eagly is meant to be loyal and endearing and he’s exactly that in Peacemaker. While Krypto can be loyal, he’s also incredibly strong, which would ultimately lead to the lesser-behaved Krypto winning in a fight between the two super pets, if it came down to it.

Asked who's a better pet, Krypto or Eagly. Cena says Eagly. Gunn agrees because Eagly is better behaved than Krypto. — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) July 26, 2025

Gunn is known for making the most unlikely of characters incredibly endearing on screen. We saw this best with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for Marvel Studios, where he managed to get general audiences to not only fall in love with a tree capable of saying three words, but also a gun-toting raccoon. Like with his use of music, Gunn has found a way to successfully make his animal characters just as important to story being told. In the case of Eagly, the loyal pet companion of Peacemaker quickly became a scene-stealer in the first season of Peacemaker. The same can be said for Krypto in the recently released Superman.

Eagly is affectionate, and not only gives Peacemaker hugs, but is also known to bring him dead rodents as a sign of love. He’s essentially a golden retriever in bald eagle form. While in Superman, Krypto is fully his own being with his own personality. He’s unruly, albeit cute. In one scene in the film, we see him making a huge mess as he destroys parts of the Fortress of Solitude, and in another we see him playfully nip at Superman’s feet. He’s a menace in the best ways possible, and adding his powers, Krypto is a force to be reckoned with even when he’s not acting up.

Fans can reacquaint themselves with Eagly in the first season of Peacemaker, which is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Or if they haven’t already, they can meet Krypto by going to see Superman in theaters now. Which super pet do you think is the best, and why?

Season 2 of Peacemaker will debut on August 21st on HBO Max. New episodes are slated to be released weekly on the streaming platform.