Superman Narrowly Edges out Another 2025 Blockbuster to Top Box Office Earnings

Superman has sped faster than speeding bullet to another box office milestone, taking over another blockbuster in the process. After becoming the first comic book movie this year to cross $600 million at the global box office, James Gunn’s Superman grossed another $3.43 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic cume to $346.9 million and its global cume to $604.4 million. And in the process, it overtook one of the biggest success stories at the 2025 box office.

This weekend, Superman overtook Brad Pitt vehicle F1: The Movie in a photo finish at the year’s overall box office. The number one spot overall belonged to Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along Event (an estimated $18 million from 1,700 theaters), but both action movies were still able to squeeze something out of the audience in their sixth and seventh weeks. Joseph Kosinski’s F1 added $1.8 million to its $185.9 million domestic haul and has sped past $603.4 million at the worldwide box office.

Superman has fared better domestically at $347 million to F1‘s $186 million, but overseas, F1‘s $417.5 million has left Superman‘s $257.5 million in the dust. That makes the sports-racing drama Pitt’s highest-grossing movie ever, having surpassed the $531.8 million that his zombie blockbuster World War Z made worldwide in the summer of 2013. (Perhaps not coincidentally, Paramount Skydance has since announced a World War Z sequel.)

Both films have crossed the $600 million globally milestone despite becoming available on digital — Superman made its way to PVOD platforms on Aug. 15, followed by F1 a week later — and losing screens to August releases Weapons (No. 2 at $15.6 million), Freakier Friday (No. 3 at $9.2 million), and The Bad Guys 2 (No. 5 at $5.1 million).

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps took fourth place in its fifth weekend, dropping 35% with $5.9 million. Globally, Fantastic Four sits at $478.7 million as it inches towards matching Superman‘s overseas numbers at the domestic box office ($257.2 million).

Worldwide, China’s animated Ne Zha 2 is the biggest movie of the year at $2.28 billion, while Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch has become the only Hollywood movie to bypass $1 billion. Warner Bros. A Minecraft Movie ranks third with $955 million globally, followed by Jurassic World Rebirth ($844 million) and How to Train Your Dragon ($626 million). As it stands, Superman is No. 6 with $604.4 million, trailed by F1 at $603.4 million.

“We’re definitely performing better domestically than we are internationally,” Gunn, the writer-director of Superman and co-head of DC Studios, told Rolling Stone in July. “But internationally is also rising and having really good weekday numbers in the same way we are. So obviously the word of mouth is very positive both here and everywhere else. Which is the thing that we needed to do the most. At the same time, there are certain countries in which it’s really performing well. Brazil and the U.K.”

He continued, “Superman is not a known commodity in some places. He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us. So I think it’s just a matter of letting something grow. But again, for us, everything’s been a total win. Having the movie come out and be something that has been embraced by people everywhere — this is just the seed of the tree that Peter [Safran] and I have been watering for the past three years. So to be able to have it start off so positively has been incredibly overwhelming.”

