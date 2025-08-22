All 9 Superman Characters Who Returned in Peacemaker Season 2

James Gunn’s Superman is wrapping up a successful run at the box office. Based on the numbers, its themes of hope and being human resonate all around the world, sending people to the theaters in droves. The movie is such a hit that the anticipation for the next big-screen DC Universe project, Supergirl, is through the roof. There is also Clayface to look forward to in 2026, and while the horror movie will want to fill a niche in the market rather than appeal to the masses, there’s still plenty of potential. Gunn isn’t forcing everyone to wait nearly a year to see the next thing his franchise has up its sleeve, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 of Peacemaker is finally streaming on HBO Max. While there’s only one episode out so far, the show already has its fair share of connections to the DCU, going as far as to retcon any and all attachments to the DC Extended Universe. With that said, here are all nine Superman characters who returned in Peacemaker Season 2.

1) Superman

The opening moments of Peacemaker recap the events of Season 1, but things are a little different. While Christopher Smith and Co. still fight the Butterflies, they don’t call the Justice League for help; instead, they reach out to the DCU’s premier superhero group, the Justice Gang. Superman joins his friends and gets a scolding from Peacemaker.

2) Supergirl

With the Earth in grave danger, Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, also flies to Peacemaker’s location. She doesn’t get any face time, but she doesn’t appear to be as out of it as she is at the end of Superman when she visits the Fortress of Solitude. Maybe there’s hope for her yet.

3) Mister Terrific

Unlike his allies, Mister Terrific isn’t able to fly on his own. However, that doesn’t stop him from answering the call, grabbing his souped-up chair, and preparing to fight an extra-terrestrial threat. Being late to the party means Mister Terrific doesn’t get to show off his moves, but he gets the chance when he takes on Lex Luthor’s goons.

4) Hawkgirl

After briefly meeting Peacemaker during the new events of Season 1, Hawkgirl runs into him again when he goes to interview for the Justice Gang. Making fun of Guy Gardner appears to be more interesting to her than the reformed villain sitting in front of her, so the meeting doesn’t go well. At least Hawkgirl gets the popcorn she’s after.

5) Green Lantern

Aquaman was originally the butt of all of Peacemaker’s jokes, but he’s been swapped out for Green Lantern. Peacemaker claims that Guy has a thing for vomit, something the hero vehemently denies. But spreading that rumor ensures that Guy isn’t in Peacemaker’s corner when the interview comes around.

6) Maxwell Lord

The one running the Justice Gang recruitment initiative is the team benefactor, Maxwell Lord. While he makes a fool of himself in Peacemaker’s interview by not turning the microphone off for good portions of it, he seems to really care about bringing the right heroes into the fold. Lord even apologizes to Peacemaker for his actions, but the helmet-wearing man is already gone by the time he finishes his speech.

7) Rick Flag Sr.

Luthor convinces Rick Flag Sr., one of the government’s top military men, to back his plan to take down Superman. The whole thing blows up in Flag’s face, but that’s not going to stop him from cleaning up the streets. On Flag’s orders, A.R.G.U.S. is watching Peacemaker like a hawk, waiting for him to slip up so the head of the organization can get revenge for the death of his son.

8) Cleavis Thornwaite

The media plays a significant role in Superman, with Luthor using news outlets to spread damaging information about the titular hero. The villain pushes his luck by giving an interview with Cleavis Thornwaite, who turns on his interviewee when the truth comes out. Well, Thornwaite continues to keep his ear to the ground in Peacemaker, reporting on breakouts at metahuman facilities.

9) Peacemaker

The final character to make the jump from Superman to Peacemaker is Peacemaker himself. In the 2025 film, he appears on Thornwaite’s show to trash Superman, which he probably regrets after bombing the Justice Gang interview. Fortunately, travelling to another Earth may give Peacemaker another chance to get the hero job.

Peacemaker is streaming on HBO Max.

Were you surprised that so many characters from Superman returned in Peacemaker Season 2’s first episode? Do you think a Lex Luthor cameo is on the horizon? Let us know in the comments below!