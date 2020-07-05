Superman and Legends of Tomorrow Star Brandon Routh Speaks Out on Wearing Masks

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on our life is continuing to evolve day by day, with many trying to figure out how to prevent or slow the virus' spread. In recent weeks, a debate has drummed up about wearing a face mask in public, even as scientific evidence from the CDC suggests that it is beneficial to yourself and those around you. Multiple celebrities have used their social media platforms to advocate for wearing masks in public, and it looks like Superman Returns and Legends of Tomorrow alum Brandon Routh is among them. Routh recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself wearing a Superman-themed face mask, along with a message about why he sees wearing a mask as a good thing.

I don’t always play a superhero, but when I do... I care about those around me & if there was the slightest chance I could spread a highly contagious deadly virus to my loved ones/strangers without my awareness, I’d wear a mask.

Protecting fellow citizens honors the #AmericanWay. pic.twitter.com/tWp8VKayy4 — Brandon Routh (@BrandonJRouth) July 4, 2020

"I don’t always play a superhero, but when I do... I care about those around me & if there was the slightest chance I could spread a highly contagious deadly virus to my loved ones/strangers without my awareness, I’d wear a mask," Routh's caption reads. "Protecting fellow citizens honors the #AmericanWay."

The "American Way" part of his message comes after recent comments from Dean Cain, who portrayed the Man of Steel on the 1990s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman TV series. In the past week, Cain has made headlines for complaining about having to wear a mask on social media, and for arguing that he wouldn't be able to say Superman's "truth, justice, and the American way" line in our current climate.

Routh previously portrayed Superman in 2005's Superman Returns, and went on to play Ray Palmer/The Atom on The CW's Legends of Tomorrow. In last year's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, Routh also returned to the role as Superman, an experience that proved to be very interesting for him.

"I approached it as if it was the final time. It was important for me," Routh explained in a previous interview. "That's one of the things I had to get off the phone with Marc [Guggenheim] and consider and think about. Because if I continued to leave the door open and keep wanting more, then I was never going to be fulfilled, and that wasn't a place where I wanted to leave things. So I approached this as, no matter how much screen time I had or whatever story this ends up being, I'm grateful to have had this opportunity and I'm going to be okay with whatever this is."

"That's how I approached it," Routh continued. "Just being grateful for the opportunity. Putting it all out there and being okay with hanging up the cape after that. And I'm grateful for that because that's how I feel about it. I feel that the door that was open, the unresolved stuff after Superman Returns, is resolved and the door is closed, but.... if the door opened again, I'm open to it. I'm good, I'm at peace with it, but I am still excited to play the character if another opportunity that is right presents itself."

What do you think of Routh's message about wearing masks? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.