The New DC Universe’s Superman Family Comes Together in Inspiring Fan Art

The DC Universe will begin in earnest when James Gunn’s Superman hits theaters. The Man of Steel, who hasn’t had a solo movie since 2013, will be jumping right into the action, facing off against the likes of Lex Luthor and Ultraman. It remains to be seen whether he’s up for the task, but there are other heroes around to help, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific. Superman isn’t one to turn down help, especially when he knows his allies are noble. If he had his pick of the litter, though, he would always team up with his family, which feels like it’s ever-growing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Superman & Lois, which ended its run on The CW in late 2024, reveals, Clark Kent and Lois Lane have kids who have their father’s abilities and follow in his footsteps, becoming superheroes. While the DCU’s Superman, played by David Corenswet, doesn’t appear to be ready to settle down just yet, he does have Krypto by his side. However, the Superdog isn’t the only member of the House of El confirmed for the DCU.

A little less than a year after Superman‘s release, the DCU’s next big-screen project, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, will arrive in theaters. Kara Zor-El will return to live-action after a brief hiatus, and House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is going to portray her. But some people can’t wait to see two Kryptonians share the screen, so they’re making their own fan art.

The art captures the dynamic between the two characters perfectly. Despite being born before him, the ship Kara gets in while leaving Krypton keeps her in suspended animation for a long time, allowing her cousin to lap her in the maturity department. He still loves to have fun, though, which is why he’s cracking a smile as he watches his ally flex her muscles. The artist even kicks things up a notch by crediting Jimmy Olsen for the picture and placing it in a fake issue of the Daily Planet.

The rush to see an interaction between Superman and Supergirl likely stems from the fact that they’re both getting solo movies right out of the gate, which may mean a team-up isn’t a priority right now. However, even if the two characters don’t interact for a few years, there’s still room for them to appear in the same project.

Supergirl and Superman Could Make Their DCU Debuts At the Same Time

Gunn is remaining tight-lipped about any and all surprises in Superman. It’s the DCU’s first movie, after all, so he probably doesn’t want to set the expectations too high or low. One thing he has confirmed is that his latest project will use post-credits scenes to keep butts in seats for as long as possible. Now, during his time at Marvel Studios, Gunn had a knack for using tags to pay off jokes or even start new bits. Superman doesn’t appear to have the same comedic tone as the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but there’s a world in which its post-credits scenes go after laughs rather than audible gasps.

If the movie does tease what’s to come, the most likely beneficiary is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as it’s next up on the docket. Gunn could show Kara’s ship landing on Earth or even what the hero is up to in space since the comic book story her solo movie is adapting takes place all over the galaxy. Either way, Supergirl’s arrival would get the build-up it deserves, and fans would be one step closer to seeing her and her cousin fight bad guys together.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

What do you think of the Superman fan art? When do you think Superman and Supergirl will share the screen in the DCU? Let us know in the comments below!