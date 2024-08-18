Superman: James Gunn Reveals DC Studios Plan to Address Overworked VFX Artists

In recent years, the work crunch visual effects workers have faced amid a growing slate of superhero films has been a main topic of discourse in film circles online. Oftentimes, various VFX vendors have found themselves rushed given the new norm of reshoots, resulting in less-than-average results. When it comes to DC Studios, James Gunn says visual effects partners won’t have to worry about crunching to the finish line.

“If you do some research you’ll see my films have always taken a different approach and I’ve always given my VFX artist-collaborators time to do their jobs properly, and the respect they deserve,” Gunn said on Threads over the weekend. “And the quality of the VFX in those films is uniformly great because of it (and because my friends at Weta and Framestore and ILM and more are amazingly talented).”

Gunn has been known for the great care taken in developing his films, personally sketching out each and every shot seen in the film.

“This is why we wrapped on Superman a year before release and why they’ve been hard at work on many shots for months before that,” Gunn added. “This is why we start heartily editing during the shoot. It’s why I prepare so vigorously and why we only shoot finished screenplays. And Supergirl, which I’m not directing, is being handled the same way. I can’t praise the VFX artists that help us create magic enough.”

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which is set to hit Max this December, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

