James Gunn Is Teasing a Major Justice League Hero’s DCU Debut in the Best Way

Superman doesn’t feature appearances from other Justice League heroes, but James Gunn is teasing the potential arrival of one of the team’s most prominent members. As Superman continues its box office run, the DC Studios co-head is encouraging fans to see it again on the big screen with a clever reference to the larger DC Comics mythology. On his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Gunn shared a series of images featuring various Chocos products that exist in the DC Universe. Moviegoers should take interest in Gunn’s post caption, which serves as a nod to a fan-favorite character.

“A certain Martian will be happy to hear Chocos Inc is going strong in Superman,” Gunn wrote, a clear reference to Martian Manhunter. Check out his post in the space below:

A certain Martian will be happy to hear Chocos Inc is going strong in #Superman.



— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 30, 2025

Chocos doesn’t feature prominently in Superman, but a billboard advertisement for the company is seen in the film. In the comics, Chocos is the go-to snack choice for Martian Manhunter. He developed what could be considered an addiction to the cookies, infamously going on a rampage when Booster Gold and Blue Beetle pranked Martian Manhunter by stealing his Chocos supply. Martian Manhunter was unable to buy more because Booster Gold and Blue Beetle purchased entire stores worth of packages.

Martian Manhunter hasn’t appeared in the DCU yet, but some audiences might be familiar with the character. Harry Lennix’s Calvin Swanwick was revealed to be the DC Extended Universe’s Martian Manhunter. Lennix got the opportunity to bring the character to life in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. That marks the only time Martian Manhunter has been in a live-action film, though he has been adapted in other mediums.

While Gunn’s post doesn’t confirm Martian Manhunter’s arrival in the DCU is imminent (it’s mainly just a fun Easter egg for comics fans), it will still invite speculation that the character could be featured in an upcoming project soon. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Martian Manhunter become part of the franchise at some point. He is one of the original members of the Justice League, making him one of DC’s most important characters. Since he hasn’t truly been featured in live-action before, his inclusion in the DCU would be an exciting development, giving viewers a chance to see a hero who hasn’t been explored in-depth on the big screen before.

The biggest question is where or when could fans see Martian Manhunter. Since taking over DC Studios, Gunn has maintained that no project will begin production before a script is completed. There are several DCU projects in various stages of development, but it’s too early in the process to say if Martian Manhunter will factor into any of them. The Justice League doesn’t even exist in the DCU yet, so it could be a couple of years at least before Martian Manhunter makes his DCU debut. Whenever that comes to pass, he should be able to snack on some delicious Chocos cookies.