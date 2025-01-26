New Superman TV Spot Released by DC Studios (And it Includes Some New Footage)

Play video

We’re still several months away from James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman relaunch hitting theaters around the world, but Warner Bros. and DC Studios appear to be gearing up for a massive advertising campaign leading up to its release. With the first teaser trailer out in the world already, fans are looking to the Super Bowl in two weeks as a prime release date for the full trailer. Ahead of that event (and the two NFL conference championship games on Sunday afternoon), DC unveiled a new TV spot for the upcoming film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The TV spot made its way online late Sunday morning, and includes mostly footage shown in the record-breaking teaser trailer. However, there are a couple of new shots within the 30-second spot, focusing on two of the film’s most important characters. Take a look in the video at the top of the page!

The ad has a new shot of Lex Luthor getting off a massive aircraft, seemingly trying to find the secret Fortress of Solitude. In the final few seconds of the spot, you’ll find some new footage of Superman flying through the ice and snow, directly at the camera.

After Henry Cavill’s turn as the iconic hero, this new iteration of the Man of Steel was handed to actor David Corenswet, who is know for his key supporting roles in Pearl and Twisters. The other lead role in the film, that of Lois Lane, went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan. Nicholas Hoult, who almost landed the role of Bruce Wayne in The Batman, was cast in Superman as the hero’s most popular rival, Lex Luthor.

The cast of Superman also includes Skyler Gisondo as Clark’s best pal, Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce as The Daily Planet’s Perry White; Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl; Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders, aka Hawkgirl; Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner; Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord; Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt, aka Mister Terrific; Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica, aka The Engineer; Sara Sampan as Eve Teschmacher; Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason, aka Metamorphosis; Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.; Neva Howell as Martha Kent; and Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent.

Milly Alcock’s Supergirl has already been announced to lead her own solo film in this DCU. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is slated to be released in 2026, just about a year after the debut of Superman. That film went into production earlier this month, with Cruella and I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie at the helm.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11th.