Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan Reflects on How “Mind-Boggling” It Was to Land Role of Lois Lane

Rachel Brosnahan was honored to be cast as Lois Lane in the DC Universe, having identified with the character from a young age. At a press event attended by ComicBook, the actress said that landing the role “was pretty mind-boggling,” recalling her love for Margot Kidder’s portrayal of the character in the Superman series from 1978 to 1987. She also talked about balancing Lois’ ambition and agency with her perceived role as a “damsel in distress,” saying that she had never seen the character that way. Like other aspects of Superman, Brosnahan thinks her portrayal of Lois will honor the character’s history and bring something new to the table at the same time.

“The Donner Superman movies are some of my favorites,” Brosnahan said. “Margot Kidder is an icon of mine. And so I always grew up feeling like I related to this character. I was hungry and ambitious and I just felt like she was funny and smart. And love was sort of the only thing that unseated her and that was really thrilling to watch. And so this has just been a wild and weird and wonderful adventure.”

Asked about Lois’ dual role as an instigator of action and a loved one in need of protection, Brosnahan seemed to have a strong handle on the dynamic, even in this new context. “You know, in my experience of Lois, she’s never been a damsel in distress,” she said. “She’s always been so hungry and so relentless in her pursuit of the truth that she gets herself into trouble. She’s not always the most graceful in her pursuit of what’s right and just and true. So I think in that regard, you see her get herself into some pickles. And that’ll continue in this world as well.”

“Again, I think there’s — as you would hope when you’re making a new film — there’s a slightly different angle to the kind of trouble that she gets herself in,” she concluded. “Which again, I can’t go into about anything.”

Brosnahan’s casting has been a popular choice among fans, as well — including fans of Lois Lane and fans of Brosnahan herself. The 34-year-old actress is best known for her Emmy-winning performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Much of her prominent work has been on TV and streaming series, but amassed film credits at the same time, while also maintaining a career on Broadway as well.

Brosnahan has a long tenure as Lois Lane ahead of her, if the DCU thrives as planned. She makes her debut in Superman, in theaters on Friday, July 11th.