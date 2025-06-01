HBO Max Just Added a Bunch of Superman Movies You Probably Haven’t Seen

The Superman hype train is as full as it has been in years, with DC fans everywhere preparing for the first big screen film about Krypton’s favorite son since Man of Steel debuted in 2013. James Gunn’s Superman stars David Corenswet as the iconic hero and bows in theaters this July. As the inevitable Superman movie binge begins ahead of the new film, fans have a whole list of new options that just hit the HBO Max lineup.
The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service added dozens of new movies to its roster to kick off the month of June, and that new wave of additions includes more than half-a-dozen animated Superman titles.
Sunday saw Max add the following Superman-centric films to its roster: Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Superman: Red Son, Superman: Unbound, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, and The Death of Superman.
These animated adventures aren’t nearly as well known as the live-action Superman films that have hit theaters over the years, but they will certainly scratch a similar itch for fans hoping to cram as much Superman as possible ahead of the new franchise-starter next month.
[RELATED: Every New Streaming Addition in June 2025]
What’s New on HBO Max?
Those animated Superman titles are but a handful of the new films that were added to HBO Max at the start of June. Below, you can check out the full list of the streamer’s June 1st additions.
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway
Backtrack
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Black Patch
Blues in the Night
Casino
Fight Club
Gentleman Jim
Hellboy (2004)
I Am Not Your Negro
Igor
Illegal
In the Good Old Summertime
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Kid Glove Killer
Meet Me in St. Louis
My Scientology Movie
Numbered Men
One Foot in Heaven
Parasite
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Public Enemies
Reign of the Supermen
Serenade
Silver River
Spaceballs
Split (2017)
Strike Up the Band
Summer Stock
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Red Son
Superman: Unbound
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Thank Your Lucky Stars
The Death of Superman
The Fighting 69th
The Harvey Girls
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The Match King
The Mayor of Hell
The Mortician (HBO Original)
The Nitwits
The Prince and the Pauper
The Sea Chase
The Sea Hawk
The Sunlit Night
The Verdict
They Made Me a Criminal
This Side of the Law
Three Faces East
Three Strangers
Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Wagons West
Words and Music
You’ll Find Out
Ziegfeld Follies
