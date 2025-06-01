HBO Max Just Added a Bunch of Superman Movies You Probably Haven’t Seen

The Superman hype train is as full as it has been in years, with DC fans everywhere preparing for the first big screen film about Krypton’s favorite son since Man of Steel debuted in 2013. James Gunn’s Superman stars David Corenswet as the iconic hero and bows in theaters this July. As the inevitable Superman movie binge begins ahead of the new film, fans have a whole list of new options that just hit the HBO Max lineup.

The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service added dozens of new movies to its roster to kick off the month of June, and that new wave of additions includes more than half-a-dozen animated Superman titles.

Sunday saw Max add the following Superman-centric films to its roster: Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Superman: Red Son, Superman: Unbound, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, and The Death of Superman.

These animated adventures aren’t nearly as well known as the live-action Superman films that have hit theaters over the years, but they will certainly scratch a similar itch for fans hoping to cram as much Superman as possible ahead of the new franchise-starter next month.

What’s New on HBO Max?

Those animated Superman titles are but a handful of the new films that were added to HBO Max at the start of June. Below, you can check out the full list of the streamer’s June 1st additions.

A Hologram for the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway

Backtrack

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Black Patch

Blues in the Night

Casino

Fight Club

Gentleman Jim

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro

Igor

Illegal

In the Good Old Summertime

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer

Meet Me in St. Louis

My Scientology Movie

Numbered Men

One Foot in Heaven

Parasite

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies

Reign of the Supermen

Serenade

Silver River

Spaceballs

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band

Summer Stock

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Unbound

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Thank Your Lucky Stars

The Death of Superman

The Fighting 69th

The Harvey Girls

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Man Who Invented Christmas

The Match King

The Mayor of Hell

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits

The Prince and the Pauper

The Sea Chase

The Sea Hawk

The Sunlit Night

The Verdict

They Made Me a Criminal

This Side of the Law

Three Faces East

Three Strangers

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West

Words and Music

You’ll Find Out

Ziegfeld Follies

