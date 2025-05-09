Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer Features Two Justice League Characters (But Does That Make Sense?)

Play video

The teaser trailer for the second season of Peacemaker introduces some guest stars from James Gunn’s Superman movie. John Cena is back as Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka our titular Peacemaker, as he looks to dispense justice to bad guys while striving for peace… at any cost. Peacemaker was one of the only projects to survive the transition from the DC Extended Universe to whatever our new DC Universe is called. That means there are connections between Peacemaker and every future project from DC Studios, which includes Superman. Peacemaker gets to meet some of the Superman cast up close and personal.

Peacemaker‘s teaser trailer begins with Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) dropping Peacemaker off for a secret meeting. The meeting appears to be a job interview for the Justice League, with Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) asking Peacemaker questions. He refers to himself as the finest marksman in the world, and the comedy really picks up when the trio turn their microphones off, but accidentally leave them on.

Maxwell Lord asks how many more of these meetings they have, showing how he’s already moved past Peacemaker and wants to get on with his day. Hawkgirl is hungry for popcorn and is concerned with her butt getting big. Meanwhile, Guy Gardner lives up to his reputation by saying Peacemaker sucks. Peacemaker interrupts them to let them know that their mics were on the entire time.

There’s another guest star from Superman in Peacemaker, and that’s Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). He’s the new Director of A.R.G.U.S., and that’s bad news for Peacemaker. He killed Rick Flag’s son (Joel Kinnaman) in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Rick Flag Sr. uses his position in A.R.G.U.S. to target Peacemaker and his friends. The trailer for Peacemaker ends with our antihero wearing tidey whitey underwear as he walks through a door and is attacked from behind by another Peacemaker.

The new season of Peacemaker follows Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

Max released the first look at Peacemaker Season 2 during the NBA Playoffs on TNT earlier this week. John Cena is joined in the cast by the returning Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows. This confirms that Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, and Sean Gunn will only be around as cameos.

Season 2 of Peacemaker consists of eight episodes, with the series premiering on Thursday, August 21st at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Max. James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and John Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Althea Jones also direct.