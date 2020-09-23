✖

Superman Returns is heading to Netflix next month along with a bunch of other movies heading to the streaming platform. For younger fans, yes there was a time that Brandon Routh was The Man of Steel on the silver screen. Things were different almost 15 years ago. DC was looking for things to do with their signature character and thought channeling the spirit of the beloved Superman films would help. Now, people can enjoy the hotly debated title in their own homes. Just like Batman & Robin and Batman Forever, Superman Returns is one of those films that has taken on new life in the age of streaming. A lot of fans were not kind to the movie when it premiered, but now there are individuals who would be ready to debate it on its own merit rather than comparing it to past works.

Comicbook.com’s Nicole Drum broke down how Superman Returns fits into the overall DC Movie timeline back when Crisis on Infinite Earths was on TV.

“Back in 2006, Routh stared in Superman Returns, a film that was an extension of the original superman series which starred Christopher Reeve -- it's technically the sixth and final film in the series though it's story disregards Superman III, Supergirl, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. While the film was well-received and did well at the box office, Warner Bros. ultimately cancelled plans for a sequel,” Drum explained. “For Routh, that was a difficult thing to deal with and something he had to come to terms with over a period of time.”

Now, this year, Routh explained how there was some “trauma” associated with being in the movie. He told Michael Rosenbaum about it on the Inside of You podcast.

"I would say that the end of my run as Superman in Superman Returns that did not pan out the way I thought it was going to, the way everyone around me thought it was going to. I had to really come to terms with a lot of that," Routh said. "There was no sequel, the movie was widely well-reviewed, people liked the movie, but it, you know, made almost $400 million worldwide but that wasn't enough. And it was a very slow fizzle out of the possibility of a sequel over the next two, three years and I did everything that I could do, that I thought, in my world to help make it happen."

