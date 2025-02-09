Superman’s New Green Lantern Teaser Is Perfect (And DC Fans Know Why)

Superman may not be releasing an official Super Bowl trailer this year, but the new James Gunn movie has already given us a Puppy Bowl first look and now it’s released a character-specific tease. Straight from the social media channels for Superman, Warner Bros. has released a new look at Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern character, Guy Gardner. “Noting this bowl as a touch down,” reads the caption on X (formerly Twitter), which features a quick video of several shots of Fillion’s new DCU hero. Throughout the video he combs his own hair with his fingers with the caption “The only bowl I need,” referencing his iconic hair style.

Though Guy Gardner made his comic book debut in the late 1960s, the character would go on to be at his most popular in the 1980s and 1990s. At that time a somewhat radical reinvention of his appearance was made, giving Gardner his now iconic “bowl cut” hairstyle, a look that has persisted for some time. As comic fans know, Green Lanterns channel their abilities through their own “willpower.” Gardner’s brash and arrogant personality coupled with his truly foolish looking haircut prove just how strong of a Green Lantern he really is. If he’s capable of being that willful, that cocky, and that pompous…all while looking like a young child with no control over his haircuts, then he must be a powerful Green Lantern.

James Gunn has always been public about his love for comics, so giving Guy Gardner his “traditional” haircut even though it fails to meet modern fashion stylings, shows that he’s keeping the live-action DCU feature films in line with the source material. Gunn even once said that, “Giving my old pal Nate a bowl cut might have been my primary reason for casting him.” Not to mention, DC leaning into how ridiculous Nathan Fillion looks in the movie for a little bit of “Big Game” marketing is kind of perfect.

DC is already making big moves with the Green Lantern pantheon of characters for the future of the DCU. In addition to Nathan Fillion taking on the role of Guy Gardner in Superman, but Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre will take on the characters of Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively. Chandler and Pierre are set to lead a new TV series, titled Lanterns, though it’s unclear where they might make their first appearance in the DCU.

Superman, featuring Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, will be released in theaters on July 11