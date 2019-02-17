Sylvester Stallone Shows He’s Still in ‘Rocky’ Shape With Flashback Comparison Photo

It’s been nearly 43 years since Sylvester Stallone first played boxer Rocky Balboa, but the actor is still in every bit as good of shape as he was back in 1976 — and he has the photos to prove it.

Stallone took to Instagram on Friday to share a flashback photo of himself from circa 1980 — between Rocky II and Rocky III — along with a current photo of himself in the gym. In both he has a hefty weight raised, one-handed, above his head though his current weight is quite a bit heavier! Check it out below.

“What I have learned about DEALING with LIFE, is older one gets, the HARDER you got to PUSH!!!” Stallone wrote before noting that the weight he lifted in the 1980 photo was only 40 pounds while his current one was 100.

The impressive photo is just the latest throwback Stallone has shared on Instagram. The actor frequently shares various images and memories from his previous films. He also has been sharing photos from his upcoming film, Rambo V: Last Blood. Last week, Stallone revealed an important piece of the Rambo lore by sharing the official combat history of John Rambo.

“Rambo at 20 ‘Wars start on the OUTSIDE, but never end on the INSIDE..’ said John. In ’68 was an AIR FORCE chopper pilot in ’70 transferred to SPECIAL FORCES to ’75 then enlisted in DELTA FORCE from 77 to 78,” Stallone wrote along with a throwback photo as well as an image from Last Blood.

Last Blood will see Rambo living the quiet life on a farm where he’s also dealing with “severe PTSD” and some physical issues, issues significant enough that he requires a caregiver — Maria. However, when Maria’s daughter, Gabriella, is kidnapped by a cartel kidnapping girls for sex trafficking. Rambo will embark on a rescue mission to Mexico, teaming up with a reporter whose sister was also kidnapped. You can check out the official synopsis below.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

Last Blood is the fifth and likely final entry in the Rambo franchise. The first film, First Blood, hit theaters in 1982 and was followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985, Rambo III in 1988 and Rambo in 2008. The first four movies earned the franchise over $294 million domestically and $727 million worldwide.

Rambo V: Last Blood is expected sometime this year.