Thor Director Taika Waititi Shares Touching Valentine’s Day Message…for Himself

Taika Waititi has been a favorite filmmaker of fans for the majority of his career. It wasn’t until this month, however, the Thor: Ragnarok helmer won his first Academy Award. Now, well…Waititi is soaring on top of the world. Nearly a week after the 92nd Academy Awards, the director took to Twitter to share a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message about his one true love — which just so happens to be himself and his Oscar.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life,” Waititi jokes with fans. “From day 1 you’ve always been there for me and I guarantee we’ll shuffle off this mortal coil together. Such a pleasure waking up to you every morning for 44 years. I love you, me.” Naturally, the picture he commented with shows him hugging a banner of himself with his Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in tow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After winning awards for his work on Jojo Rabbit, Waititi is bound to take some time off before heading to Australia to begin pre-production on Thor: Love and Thunder, something the director says is even more bombastic than the ever-colorful Thor: Ragnarok.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. From day 1 you’ve always been there for me and I guarantee we’ll shuffle off this mortal coil together. Such a pleasure waking up to you every morning for 44 years.

I love you, me. 🤪👬💕 pic.twitter.com/TgrIsHjfF8 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 15, 2020

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi previously told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters November 5, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August of 2020, WandaVision in December 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Cover by Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images