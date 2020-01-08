Taika Waititi Has Hilarious Response to Jojo Rabbit’s Six BAFTA Nominations

The Golden Globes happened earlier this week, which means the big race to the Oscars is officially in full swing. Many other award show nominations were announced this week, including the contenders for the BAFTA Awards. One movie to earn six nominations was Jojo Rabbit, the latest film from Taika Waititi, the director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok. The new movie is up for Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Screenplay (Taika Waititi), Best Music (Michael Giacchino), Best Editing (Tom Eagles), Best Costume Design (Mayes C. Rubeo), and Best Production Design (Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková). Waititi recently took to Twitter to celebrate the nominations and, as always, he had a hilarious response.

This is amazing. 6 is also an upside down 9 so it’s basically TEN NOMINATIONS!!! Thank you @bafta for this honour of almost one hundred Bafta Nominations!! So insane!!! 💕@jojorabbitmovie pic.twitter.com/2NtI29JN7i — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 8, 2020

Many people commented on the post:

“As the daughter of a mathematician, I approve of this math,” @alisonhaislip replied.

“One hundred BAFTA nominations, so well deserved,” @WeWriteAtDawn added.

“Not sure we’ve ever seen that many Bafta nominations for one movie in cinema history, so lots of congrats to you, sir,” @ErikDavis joked.

However, the best response from Waititi came after someone who missed the joke replied to Davis:

“Joker has 11,” @JamesHi97813291 chimed in.

“I know. Poor Joker. I’ve got almost 100!,” Waititi wrote back.

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

Jojo Rabbit is still playing in select theaters. Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.