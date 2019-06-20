Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and More Nominated for Teen Choice Awards

The nominees for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards were announced on Sunday, and there’s quite a lot for comic book fans to root for.

The Choice Action Movie category basically dominates the genre/franchise space, with the nominees being Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, Bumblebee, Captain Marvel, Men in Black: International, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Choice Action Movie Actor category is almost entirely dominated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr getting individual nods for Avengers: Endgame. Samuel L. Jackson is also nominated for Captain Marvel, and Rudd’s nomination also recognizes Ant-Man and the Wasp. Hemsworth’s nomination also counts Men in Black: International, and rounding out the category is Bumblebee‘s John Cena.

The Choice Action Movie Actress category fares similarly, with Brie Larson getting a double nod for Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, and Scarlett Johansson and Zoe Saldana getting nods for the latter. The category also includes Evangeline Lilly for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Tessa Thompson for Men in Black: International, and Hailee Steinfeld for Bumblebee.

The award show’s Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie category also includes some genre fan-favorites, with the Choice Movie nominees consisting of Aladdin, Aquaman, Dark Phoenix, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mary Poppins Returns, and Shazam!. The individual acting categories basically mirror those nominees, with the Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor category nominating Dark Phoenix‘s James McAvoy, Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa, Shazam!‘s Zachary Levi, Mary Poppins Returns‘ Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Aladdin‘s Mena Massoud and Will Smith.

Amber Heard (Aquaman), Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Kiera Knightley (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Naomi Scott (Aladdin), and Sophie Turner (Dark Phoenix) make up the Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress category.

The Choice Movie Villain melds the Action and Sci-Fi/Fantasy categories together, with Johnny Depp (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), Jude Law (Captain Marvel), Mark Strong (Shazam!), Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin), and Patrick Wilson (Aquaman).

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu also earned two nominations in the comedy category, for Choice Comedy Movie and Choice Comedy Movie Actor (for Ryan Reynolds).

The full list of nominees can be found here. Voting on these categories is open from now to June 25th.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards will air live on Sunday, August 11th, on Fox at 8/7c.