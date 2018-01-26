Movies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Goes To The Museum To View The Works Of Michelangelo

Michelangelo of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles made a trip to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Thursday, visiting a limited-time-only exhibition displaying the art of Michelangelo.

Mikey, a Family Ambassador for the city of New York, explored the Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman & Designer exhibit that is now on display at The Met until February 12.

The once-in-a-lifetime exhibition features 133 drawings, three marble sculptures, a wooden architectural model, and other pieces crafted by the world-renowned artist.

The pizza-loving ninja turtle and his brothers will return to a classic-style arcade game and will become part of popular fighting video game Injustice 2 in February.

Following a disastrous year for studio Paramount Pictures at the box office, there is currently no plan revealed for a third Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Arrow star Stephen Amell, who joined the live-action big screen franchise in Out of the Shadows, said he “would love” to do a part three.

“I’d love to do more Casey Jones stuff. And I have a ton of really, really fun stories from the set, most of which include Will Arnett, and none of which I’m able to talk about right now,” Amell said during a con appearance last month.

“Will Arnett can say literally anything and its funny, whatever it is. I love Will. Canadian. Not an accident.”

Nickelodeon’s upcoming Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series reboot recently added WWE performer and Ferdinand star John Cena to its ranks. The series is expected to debut on the children’s network sometime this year.

