Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Cancelled R-Rated Movie Would’ve Brought Back 1 Star From the 1990 Film

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise is one that has been built on regeneration and change. Despite starting out as a dark and gritty indie comic that parodied Frank Miller’s Daredevil, it quickly became a preschool-friendly cartoon series and toy development series. TMNT has always been pretty kid-friendly as well, but as the original fans have gotten older, the series has found a way to straddle the line and develop projects for both young and old. Which is why news of a feature film adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin was exciting for those who have known the turtles for decades.

Once again, TMNT is going through big changes, as Paramount-Skydance’s new leadership positions the series to become a franchise with even more potential. As a result, The Last Ronin movie has been scrapped, with no plans for it in the immediate future. Even worse than that cancellation, though, is that Judith Hoag, who played April O’Neil in the original 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, has confirmed she was approached about a potential role in the film.

Original TMNT Star Confirms Last Ronin Talks Happened

Ever since The Last Ronin movie was confirmed to be in the works, fans have hoped that it would perhaps tie into the original movie in some form, either by bringing back original cast members or maybe even using a practical suit for the titular hero. Now that it’s no longer in the cards, the best we’re getting out of it is more comics and a prose novel adaptation, it hurts to find out that what fans hoped for was this close to happening. Collider brings word that Hoag made the revelation on a panel at Big Lick Comic-Con in Roanoke, Virginia, with the actress revealing: “Yes, I’ve been approached, and I’d be happy. It would be a great bookend for me. And maybe that happens and maybe it doesn’t. We’ll see.”

Given that the appeal of The Last Ronin is primarily with older fans of TMNT, and especially ones with a nostalgia for the original live-action movies, this would have been a perfect choice for the movie. April’s involvement in The Last Ronin narrative is largely as a supporting role, a battle-hardened warrior who has more in common with Sarah Connor from Terminator: Dark Fate than the April that reported the news. It would have not only given Hoag something distinct and new to do with the character, but, as she notes, put a bookend on her time as the character. Hoag was replaced by actress Paige Turco for the two sequel films, but has remained a fan favorite despite her lone appearance.

As noted, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is officially on ice, and at this point seems unlikely even down the road. Paramount-Skydance’s plans for the TMNT franchise are reportedly in the same mold as Sonic the Hedgehog, hoping to mold it into something where new live-action and CGI hybrid movies can be quickly made and released at a succinct pace. Furthermore, they’re developing a new show for younger fans, and seemingly keeping the series family-friendly.

It may not be the best idea, though, as the TMNT fandom is eager to have something skew a little more mature, with the success of The Last Ronin reaching unprecedented levels for publisher IDW (it was the top-selling graphic novel from 2022 to 2024 in the US). You have to strike while the iron is hot as they say, and this one may start to cool off, especially as the series focuses on winning over younger fans.