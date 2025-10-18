A Bunch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies Just Moved to a New Streaming Home

Since the 1980s, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have represented one of the most well-known and longest lasting franchises in pop culture. From the original animated series to the live-action adaptations, and now the new animated era that has received rave reviews, TMNT has stood the test of time. Fans of the franchise will certainly be excited to learn that a recent streaming move has seen some of the biggest TMNT films extend beyond Paramount+, taking their talents to the most popular service around.

On Friday, multiple TMNT movies made their way to Netflix, joining what was already a pretty stout Turtles lineup. Among those new arrivals is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which provided something of a reset for the franchise in 2023 and has been heralded as perhaps the best film in the entire series.

Mutant Mayhem joined Netflix alongside the 2014 live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as its sequel, which has apparently had its name changed from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows to simply Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2.

This trio of films joins a Netflix lineup that already had several Turtles TV titles, one of which is Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a continuation of Mutant Mayhem. The streamer also carries the Nickelodeon TMNT series from 2013, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 2018, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.

While it doesn’t have all of the TMNT titles by any stretch, Netflix is definitely becoming something of a hub for the beloved Turtles, though it doesn’t really compare to the lineup that Paramount+ boasts.

A Great Time to Be a TMNT Fan

With Netflix getting so many TMNT movies and shows, the franchise is arguably as accessible as ever. It’s also about to see one of its most beloved eras get a much needed upgrade at the end of this year.

Boutique physical media label Arrow Video has gone back to the original live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies from the early 1990s and fully restored them in 4K. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) are all being released on 4K for the first time on December 16th, available as a complete trilogy from Arrow.

There’s also a brand new TMNT movie on the way, but fans will have to wait just a little longer than expected. A sequel to Mutant Mayhem was originally set for release in the fall of 2026, but was pushed back to September 17, 2027. The movie will continue the events of both Mutant Mayhem and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.