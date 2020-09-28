Denzel Washington Still Makes Son and Tenet Star John David Washington Do Chores

✖

Denzel Washington still makes his son John David Washington do chores. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Samuel L. Jackson had a chance to give the Tenet star a hard time. Jackson joked with the younger actor that Denzel Washington liked to have a certain measure of order in his house. The younger Washington could only laugh at that before explaining how he managed to earn his way in that household. It’s one of those moments that makes you think about how everyone has to start somewhere. Before you get to be a big star, everyone has to do at least some small chores in their parents’ house. To the Tenet star’s credit, at least he took the ribbing in stride while a literal legend was dishing it out.

“I can't believe we're doing this right now,” Washington laughed. “Yes, there was a chore or two. My chore was to make sure I'm down for dinner in time.”

Jackson responded, “That’s not a chore. A chore is like, you know, sweeping the driveway, taking the garbage out, something legit that earns your keep.” To that, Washington said that he helped with the cooking and that was that.

His father actually talked about seeing Chadwick Boseman and the cast of Black Panther together. It made Denzel very emotional to see the entire thing on the screen. In that was the acclaimed actor is not very different from the droves of people who loved to see Marvel Studios’ film.

"Black Panther, I shed a tear. I was sitting in there — I ran into [Chadwick Boseman] and Ryan before the movie started, it was their premiere, or the screening in New York, and just talking to them and they went into the movie — and the 40 years I’ve been in this game came back to me," Denzel explained to JOE.ie.

"I said, ‘Man, look at these young boys, man.’ And I actually — I just started [crying],” he continued. "I was like, whew. You know, Sidney [Poitier], to now? And I’m in the gap — me and many others — are in the gap, but it was like, man. I felt like the third leg of the relay race. Like, ‘here, go.’ Now, I ran behind them — I’m still running. But I was like, man, they gone. They’re gone."

